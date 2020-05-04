Baseline Ventures to represent India Under-19 captain, Priyam Garg 

Priyam Garg

Sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures have added India Under-19 captain, Priyam Garg to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see Baseline managing all the commercial interests of Priyam.

Meerut born, Priyam Garg made his first-class debut against Goa in 2018 where he went on to score an unbeaten 117. He led the Under-19 Indian team at the World Cup earlier this year in South Africa where they finished runners-up. Priyam Garg has an impressive first-class record where he averages 66.69 in his 16 innings for Uttar Pradesh.

The youngster has made rapid strides since his breakout debut and was one of the most sort-after players at the IPL auction in December. After some intense bidding between the Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was finally bought by Sunrisers for INR 1.9 crores (base price INR 20 lakhs).

“Baseline is one of the best sports marketing companies in India and I am excited to be represented by them. They have helped build the careers of many young talents by guiding them in the right direction. I look forward to a great partnership with them”, Priyam Garg said.

“Priyam is a wonderful talent and a natural leader. At Baseline, we have always believed in helping athletes right from the start of their careers and helping them build their brands as their career grows. We are excited to welcome him on board and become a part of the Baseline family” said Managing Director, Tuhin Mishra.

Baseline also represents Priyam Garg’s under-19 teammates, vice-captain, Divyaansh Saxena, player of the tournament, Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicket-keeper, Dhruv Jurel.