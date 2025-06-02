Batter's huge six shatters Mercedes' rear window in Lancashire vs Durham T20 Blast game [Watch]

A spectacular six from Lancashire batter Michael Jones proved costly for a car owner during a T20 Blast fixture. The incident happened during the game between Lancashire and Durham at the Riverside Ground on Sunday, June 1.

With 44 required off 29 balls, Jones dispatched spinner Nathan Sowler for a six into the parking lot. The ball hit the rear window of the vehicle and shattered it.

One of the commentators said in a video posted on X:

“That's hit and hit long into the car park. That's massive, it's nearly out of the ground. Can the owner of a white Mercedes please give us the ball back?"

Watch the clip below:

Michael Jones top-scored with 55 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 141.02 with the help of two sixes and three boundaries.

James Anderson and Michael Jones shine as Lancashire beat Durham by 4 wickets in the T20 Blast match

Michael Jones delivered with the bat as Lancashire beat Durham by four wickets in the T20 Blast fixture. Josh Bohannon and skipper Keaton Jennings also chipped in with 31 (28) and 24 (21), respectively. Meanwhile, Chris Green remained unbeaten on 15 off eight deliveries.

James Neesham starred with the ball for Durham, returning with figures of 2/31, while Zakary Foulkes, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, and Kasey Aldridge scalped one wicket apiece.

Batting first, Durham managed 150/6. Neesham top scored with 40 off 25 balls, including one six and five boundaries. Ben Raine, Will Rhodes, Colin Ackermann, and skipper Alex Lees chipped in with 29 (24), 18* (10), 18 (22), and a run-a-ball 16, respectively.

James Anderson starred with the ball for Lancashire, returning with career-best T20 figures of 3/17. This was his first T20 game in 11 years. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinwall, Luke Wells, and Jack Blatherwick scalped one wicket each.

With the win, Lancashire consolidated their top place in the T20 Blast 2025 North group points table with three wins in as many games. They will next face Leicestershire in Manchester on June 4.

