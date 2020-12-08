Create
BBL 2020-21: The list of players who have pulled out of the Australia Big Bash League

Tom Curran starred in the BBL last season
Sachin Sharma
ANALYST
Modified 08 Dec 2020, 14:08 IST
The new season of the BBL is almost upon us. But the lead up to it has been marred by COVID-19. As a result, a number of prolific names have pulled out despite being roped in to play earlier.

The BBL always attracts big names. And with teams now allowed to have three overseas players in their playing XIs, franchises went on a spending spree this summer. They brought on board some of the world's best players in the shortest format.

But many international players have pulled out of this year's BBL. Some due to bubble fatigue and others due to international commitments.

COVID-19 has also forced a delay in the arrival of players. After landing in Australia, they've had to undergo a 14-day quarantine, further complicating matters.

It has been a challenging few months for international cricketers, especially those who've played for their countries and also in T20 tournaments across the globe. The 2020 PSL and the 2020 LPL saw many players pull out as well.

Luckily, the BBL has only seen four withdrawals so far. More names could possibly be added to this list in the coming days.

However, the majority of the players including world's top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, have arrived in Australia and are already training or in quarantine.

The players who have withdrawn from the BBL

Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton have pulled out of the BBL
Jonny Bairstow - Melbourne Stars (International Call-up)

Tom Banton - Brisbane Heat (Bubble Fatigue)

Tom Curran - Sidney Sixers (Bubble Fatigue)

Steve Smith - Sidney Sixers (Bubble Fatigue)

The 2020-21 BBL gets underway on December 10 and will be the 10th season of the competition. The Sydney Sixers are the defending champions and will kick-off the new season against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Published 08 Dec 2020, 14:08 IST
BBL 2020 Melbourne Stars Cricket Sydney Sixers Cricket Jonny Bairstow Tom Curran
