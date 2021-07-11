BCCI forms a 7-member committee to solve compensation problems of domestic cricketers

The BCCI has formed a seven-member committee who will work out a way to compensate domestic cricketers for their financial suffering over the past year due to the pandemic. The committee has members from all six zones, including former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

The BCCI were only able to host two domestic competitions last season - the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. As a result, domestic cricketers have lost out immensely in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seven-member committee will now find a suitable way to compensate the players.

The seven-member committee comprises of Mohammad Azharuddin and Santosh Menon (South Zone), Rohan Jaitley (North Zone), Avishek Dalmiya (East Zone), Jaydev Shah (West Zone), Yudhvir Singh (Central Zone), and Devajit Saikia (North-East Zone).

The decision to form a committee was taken at the last BCCI apex council meeting, with secretary Jay Shah releasing a statement which said:

"The Apex Council has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021. The Apex Council has mandated the Office Bearers of the BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, as early as possible."

BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2021-22 season, Ranji Trophy makes a comeback

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced a schedule for the upcoming domestic season, which will begin in September with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy.

In a significant boost for domestic cricketers, the BCCI also announced the return of the Ranji Trophy, which was canceled last season due to the pandemic. The coveted Ranji Trophy will be played between November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022 in a three-month window.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played across various age groups in the men's and women's categories.

You can find the complete schedule for the domestic season here.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava