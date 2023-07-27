BCCI issues update on Mohammed Siraj's last-minute release from ODI series against West Indies 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an update regarding Mohammed Siraj's absence for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Siraj reportedly complained of ankle pain following the culmination of the two-match Test series. As a precautionary measure, he has left for India along with other red-ball members like Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, KS Bharat, and Navdeep Saini.

Confirming that Team India will not seek a replacement, the BCCI released a short statement that read:

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies.The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023 in Barbados."

Team India is not willing to take any risks with their current bowling spearhead. With crucial tournaments like the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup looming, the management will be hoping that Siraj returns to full fitness as soon as possible.

It is to be noted that the right-arm pacer Siraj has not been included in the T20I squad, and his next involvement is likely to be directly in the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. He was in top form with the red ball in the Test series, claiming a five-wicket haul in the drawn second Test at the Queen's Oval Park and was adjudged player of the match as well,

In the prolonged absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj has stepped up alongside Mohammed Shami and climbed to the top of the ICC ODI rankings during Team India's home season in early 2023. He is currently ranked second, only behind Australia's Josh Hazlewood.

Team India’s updated ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

The Men in Blue will kickstart their white-ball leg of the Caribbean tour on Wednesday, July 27, with the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. India are also slated to compete in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Who will replace Mohammed Siraj in the ODI playing XI for the West Indies series? Let us know what you think.