Before confirming 2023 World Cup participation, PCB wants “written guarantee” that India will play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan: Reports 

PCB chairman Najam Sethi wants a “written guarantee” from BCCI secretary Jay Shah about Team India’s participation in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan to confirm their national team’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India, later this year.

The 2023 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in October-November. Recent reports claimed that the India-Pakistan match as part of the ICC event will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata could be the venues for India’s arch-rivals.

However, according to a PTI report, with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), led by Jay Shah, yet to confirm the proposed “hybrid model” for the upcoming Asia Cup in Pakistan, Sethi has been advised to take a tough stand.

As per the hybrid model suggested by PCB following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, India would play its Asia Cup matches in the UAE, while Pakistan would continue to host rest of the matches.

The news agency quoted a source as saying that Sethi will leave Dubai on Monday, May 8 to have meetings with ACC and ICC officials.

Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 @DSBcricket Indian media say that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will ask the top official of the Indian board, Jay Shah, for a written guarantee of participation in the ICC Champions Trophy. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi will take a written guarantee before sending the team for the World Cup. Indian media say that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will ask the top official of the Indian board, Jay Shah, for a written guarantee of participation in the ICC Champions Trophy. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi will take a written guarantee before sending the team for the World Cup. https://t.co/7S8oYIGrwT

During the meetings, the PCB chief will look to gain support for Pakistan’s stance that it will play its World Cup 2023 matches in India only if the BCCI and ICC give written guarantees that India will visit Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan’s stance on Asia Cup 2023

The PTI report also added that PCB chief Sethi recently met with some government officials to seek advice on whether Pakistan should play in the Asia Cup if it is not held in Lahore and Dubai as proposed by them under its hybrid model plan. A source was quoted as saying:

"Sethi is expected to make it very clear to the ACC members that either they accept Pakistan's hybrid proposal or the PCB will not take part in the competition this year if it is moved from Pakistan

"Apparently, Sethi has now realized that it is time for some hard decisions and is not willing to accept any more delays from the ACC on finalization of venues and schedule for the Asia Cup. Sethi is clear now no Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, no Pakistan team in Asia Cup.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Narendra Modi Stadium likely to host the India Vs Pakistan match in the 2023 World Cup. (Reported by Indian Express). Narendra Modi Stadium likely to host the India Vs Pakistan match in the 2023 World Cup. (Reported by Indian Express). https://t.co/RYrY97nO6E

Due to strained relations, India and Pakistan only meet in ICC and ACC events. The BCCI’s refusal to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan led to both sides trading plenty of barbs over the matter.

Poll : 0 votes