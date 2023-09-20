"Best jersey of India after 2011 WC"- Fans react to India's new tricolor version kit for ODI World Cup 2023

Adidas unveiled a brand new kit for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue will don this jersey during the mega event on home soil from October 5 to November 19.

ODI World Cup 2023 will be the first ICC event to take place in India since the 2016 T20 World Cup. The last time India played a home World Cup, the apparel sponsor introduced a new kit with red stripes on the left side of the chest. This time, Adidas has added the tricolor of the Indian flag on the shoulder stripes.

India's current jersey has three white stripes on each side of the shoulder, but in the ODI World Cup 2023, India's kit will have saffron, white and green stripes. The apparel sponsor also released the 'Teen Ka Dream' song for the mega event. Fans loved the kit and the song, and here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is Teen Ka Dream: Explaining the meaning behind Adidas song for ODI World Cup 2023

As mentioned before, the global apparel giant has also released a song titled 'Teen Ka Dream' while unveiling India's kit for World Cup 2023. 'Teen' is a Hindi word for 'Three'. The rough English translation of the song's title - 'Dream of Three'.

India have won two ODI World Cups so far. The first triumph was in 1983, while the second one was in 2011. If India wins the World Cup this year, they will become three-time champions. Hence, Adidas has titled the song 'Teen Ka Dream'.

1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev recently commented on India's chances of winning the tournament this year and said:

"We have won a World Cup at home, and I am sure the team, whoever gets selected, can do it again."

India's World Cup 2023 squad will be finalized on September 28. Before that, India will play a three-match series against Australia at home starting September 22.