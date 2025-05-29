"Beta, now it's time" - Harbhajan Singh reveals Virat Kohli's conversation with his daughter over Test retirement amid IPL 2025

Harbhajan Singh recently revealed that his eight-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha texted Virat Kohli, asking him about his decision to retire from Test cricket. The former off-spinner disclosed that Kohli replied to the text by suggesting that this was the right time to draw curtains on his red-ball career.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's comments came during a recent interview. Speaking about his daughter's reaction to Kohli's Test retirement, here's what Harbhajan said (quoted as saying by the Times of India):

"I couldn't understand why Virat Kohli took retirement. My daughter said to me 'Papa, why did Virat Kohli take retirement? I want to message him.' She wrote to Virat Kohli saying 'I am Hinaya. Why did you take retirement?' Her heart was affected like that. Virat Kohli replied with a laugh saying 'Beta, now it's time.'"

Kohli penned down a heartfelt note to announce his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. The ace batter finished as the fourth-highest run-getter among Indian batters in the format, aggregating 9,230 runs across 210 innings at an average of 46.85.

Kohli hit 30 centuries and 31 fifties in his Test career. He also enjoyed a memorable red-ball captaincy reign that saw him become India's most successful Test captain, with 40 wins from 68 matches.

"He's got great, great head on his shoulders" - Harbhajan Singh shares his delight at Shubman Gill's appointment as India's Test captain

Shubman Gill was named as India's new Test skipper for the side's upcoming five-match away Test series against England. He took over from Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket on May 7.

Reacting to Gill being handed the crucial role, Harbhajan said during an interview with Filmygyan (from 11:45):

"I'm very happy that our Punjabi lad has become the captain. It is very good news for Punjab and India. As far as I know, it seems like he's got great, great head on his shoulders and he will take India to different heights. I wish him all the luck and I hope he'll continue to play well and win games."

India will kick off the upcoming World Test Championship (2025-27) cycle with the England tour, beginning June 20.

