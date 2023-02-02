Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Sean Abbott lead charts - Updated after Challenger 

The Brisbane Heat, on Thursday, February 2, beat Moises Henriques’ Sydney Sixers by four wickets in the Challenger of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Subsequently, Jimmy Peirson’s men also advanced to the final of the tournament where they will face Ashton Turner’s Perth Scorchers on Saturday, February 4 at the Perth Stadium.

Michael Neser was the star of the show for the Heat against the Sixers with the contribution of an unbeaten 32-ball 48 and two wickets.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Runs List

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers remains the top run-getter of the tournament. The right-hander has scored 458 runs from 14 matches at an average of 35.23 and a strike-rate of 144.48 with a century and two half-centuries to his name. Short has every chance of finishing as the leading run-scorer, albeit the Strikers are no longer a part of the tournament.

Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers is breathing down Short's neck. Hardie will have the chance to go past Short in the final. Hardie has racked up 443 runs from 14 matches at an average of 44.30 and a strike-rate of 141.53 with four half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Aaron Finch of the Melbourne Renegades, Chris Lynn of the Strikers and Josh Inglis of the Scorchers have also scored above 400 runs.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Most Wickets List

Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers is the leading wicket-taker of the Big Bash League 2022-23. The right-arm pacer has picked up 29 wickets from 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.44. But he won’t have a chance to add to his tally as the Sixers have been knocked out of the tournament.

Michael Neser has the chance of displacing the Sixers from the top, but needs to pick up at least four wickets in the final. Neser has 26 wickets to his name from 16 matches at an economy rate of 8.33.

