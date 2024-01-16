Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers (Updated) ft. Jason Behrendorff 

Perth Scorchers faced Sydney Sixers in the 39th match of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 16, at the Perth Stadium. The Sixers won the game by three wickets.

Stephen Eskinazi retired hurt in the fourth over as he was hit on his right hand. The Scorchers lost the first wicket for 26 runs and the second for 52 runs. The partnership of 85 runs between Aaron Hardie and Laurie Evans for the third wicket was the highlight of the Scorchers’ innings.

Evans scored his third half-century of the season and made 72 runs off 34 deliveries. The Scorchers posted 197 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers for the Sixers, taking two wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

The Sixers had a great start to their chase as James Vince and Daniel Hughes added 65 runs for the first wicket. Hughes had another partnership of 59 runs for the second wicket with Josh Philippe. Hughes emerged as the highest scorer for the Sixers with 74 runs off 43 deliveries.

Moises Henriques (47*) hit a boundary off the last delivery of the innings to seal the game for the Sixers by three wickets. Hughes won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance. Jason Behrendorff was the most successful bowler for the Scorchers, with three wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 MW Short (AS) 9 9 2 509 82 72.71 331 153.77 - 6 - 39 25 2 AM Hardie (PS) 10 10 2 328 85* 41 253 129.64 - 2 - 18 14 3 CA Lynn (AS) 7 7 2 304 83* 60.8 185 164.32 - 3 - 31 14 4 LJ Evans (PS) 10 7 2 292 85* 58.4 154 189.61 - 3 - 29 16 5 BJ Webster (MS) 9 8 2 262 66* 43.66 229 114.41 - 3 1 21 7 6 BR McDermott (HH) 8 8 2 261 95* 43.5 192 135.93 - 3 - 25 12 7 AD Hales (ST) 9 9 0 258 72 28.66 183 140.98 - 1 1 27 13 8 J Fraser-McGurk (MR) 9 8 0 257 70 32.12 162 158.64 - 2 1 17 18 9 JM Vince (SS) 9 9 1 244 83 30.5 196 124.48 - 2 - 26 5 10 GJ Maxwell (MS) 9 9 2 243 35* 34.71 140 173.57 - - - 27 13

Matthew Short is still the leading run-scorer this season with 509 runs to his name in nine matches at an average of 72.71.

Aaron Hardie has jumped from the third place to second, having scored 328 runs in 10 outings at an average of 41. Meanwhile, Chris Lynn has dropped to the third position, scoring 304 runs in seven innings at an average of 60.80 and a strike rate of 164.32.

Laurie Evans has jumped to the fourth place after his recent 74-run knock. He has 292 runs in his kitty from seven innings at an impressive average of 58.40.

Beau Webster, who moved from the fourth to the fifth position, has amassed 262 runs in nine matches, averaging 43.66 and striking above 110.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 XC Bartlett (BH) 8 8 174 29 - 213 16 3/29 13.31 7.34 10.87 - - 2 J Overton (AS) 9 9 206 34.2 - 277 16 3/23 17.31 8.06 12.87 - - 3 JP Behrendorff (PS) 9 8 174 29 1 227 15 4/25 15.13 7.82 11.6 1 - 4 PI Walter (BH) 8 8 144 24 - 204 13 3/27 15.69 8.5 11.07 - - 5 LR Morris (PS) 8 8 162 27 - 214 13 5/24 16.46 7.92 12.46 - 1 6 DR Sams (ST) 9 8 162 27 - 251 12 5/30 20.91 9.29 13.5 1 1 7 NT Ellis (HH) 10 10 217 36.1 - 301 12 2/23 25.08 8.32 18.08 - - 8 BJ Dwarshuis (SS) 9 9 195 32.3 - 225 11 3/36 20.45 6.92 17.72 - - 9 AJ Tye (PS) 9 8 185 30.5 1 251 11 4/14 22.81 8.14 16.81 1 - 10 SH Johnson (BH) 8 8 162 27 - 215 10 2/21 21.5 7.96 16.2 - -

Xavier Bartlett and Jamie Overton occupy the first two places, having picked up 16 wickets apiece. Jason Behrendorff has jumped to the third place after his 3/35 against the Sixers. He has bagged 15 wickets in eight innings while being economical with the ball.

Paul Walter is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps to his name in eight matches. Lance Morris has slipped from the third to the fifth position, having picked up 13 wickets as well.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App