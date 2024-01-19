Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft. Matthew Short

Sydney Sixers, on Friday, January 19, beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. With the win, the Sixers advanced to the final to be played on January 24 at the SCG. The Heat, on the other hand, will play in the Challenger with the winner of the Knockout between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Updated list of run-scorers in BBL 2023-24

Matthew Short is the leading run-scorer in BBL 2023-24. The Adelaide Strikers’ batter has scored 509 runs from nine matches at an average of 72.71 and a strike-rate of 153.77 with six half-centuries and a top score of 82 to show for his efforts. Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers is second in the list, having notched 328 runs from 10 games at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 129.64.

Chris Lynn of the Strikers is third, having scored 304 runs from seven games at an average of 60.80 and a strike-rate of 164.32 with three half-centuries and a top score of 83 not out to show for his efforts. Laurie Evans has scored 292 runs from seven innings at an average of 58.40 and a strike-rate of 189.61. The likes of Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Ales Hales and Jake Fraser McGurk have also been impressive.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2023-24

Xavier Bartlett has been exceptional in BBL 2023-24 for the Brisbane Heat. The pacer has picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.63 in nine matches. He will get at least one more match to add to his wicket’s tally. Ben Dwarshuis and Jamie Overton have taken 16 wickets apiece.

Jason Behrendorff of the Perth Scorchers has picked up 15 wickets from eight innings at an economy rate of 7.82. Paul Walter of the Heat also accounted for 15 scalps from nine game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App