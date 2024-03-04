"Big names like Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine haven't done anything they are known for" - Sushma Verma on RCB's WPL 2024 clash vs UPW

Sushma Verma reckons the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) big-ticket players like Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine need to raise their game for the team to beat the UP Warriorz in their WPL 2024 clash in Bengaluru on Monday, March 4.

Devine has endured a poor run with the bat so far this season, aggregating 39 runs in four innings at a dismal average of 9.75 and a below-par strike rate of 102.63. Although Perry has amassed 75 runs in three innings and has been dismissed just once, she hasn't been at her destructive best.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Verma was asked whether she concurs with Saba Karim that the UP Warriorz won't be pushovers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"You will have to put in the hard yards in this format. There is no easy win. When UP Warriorz came into the tournament, they lost two back-to-back matches. Then they made a comeback. So this team has got the momentum. RCB, the momentum they lost last season, they found it as soon as they came, but again back-to-back two losses," she responded.

"So it remains to be seen what strategies RCB employ to bounce back. Big names like Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine haven't done anything they are known for. Their contribution is also very important. RCB are overall a better team than UP but you won't get the results until you perform better," the wicketkeeper-batter added.

Smriti Mandhana and company registered a narrow two-run win in the first meeting between the two sides.

The winner of Monday's game will join the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians on six points and will gain an advantage over the loser in the race for the three knockout positions.

"I feel the bowlers will have to contribute a little more" - Sushma Verma on RCB's bowling

Renuka Singh has picked up two wickets in four games in WPL 2024. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Sushma Verma feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers need to perform better.

"I feel the bowlers will have to contribute a little more. If we talk about Renuka Singh, the last two matches haven't been good for her. Along with that, Asha (Sobhana) is coming slightly late into the attack," she stated.

The former Gujarat Giants player added that Asha Sobhana hasn't been at her best since taking a five-wicket haul against the UP Warriorz.

"It's probably because she hasn't looked in rhythm in the last two or three games. She picked up five wickets in a match and was looking like an unplayable bowler. Smriti's go-to players will have to step up," Verma observed.

Sobhana registered figures of 5/22 in four overs in a 'Player of the Match' performance in RCB's win against UPW. However, she hasn't picked up a wicket after that and has proved slightly expensive as well.

