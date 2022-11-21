"Big things await" - Dinesh Karthik reacts to N Jagadeesan's record-breaking knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Veteran Indian and Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was ecstatic to see his mate N Jagadeesan shatter multiple records during his incredible knock against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jagadeesan smashed 277 runs, which is the record for the highest individual score ever in List A cricket. He also broke the record for the most consecutive hundreds in List A cricket, with five centuries to his name.

'DK' took to Twitter to congratulate N Jagadeesan and also hinted at an India call-up by claiming that big things are waiting. He also credited Jagadeesan's opening partner Sai Sudharsan for his fine hundred.

Here's what Dinesh Karthik tweeted:

"WORLD RECORD alert What an amazing effort by @Jagadeesan_200. Couldn’t be happier for him. Big things await #5outta5 Sai Sudarshan what an amazing tournament so far. This opening combo is killing it Well done boys @TNCACricket #VijayHazareTrophy"

Dinesh Karthik's suggestion for change in Vijay Hazare Trophy format

While Dinesh Karthik acknowledged the Tamil Nadu openers for their contribution, he also feld a bit sad for the Arunachal Pradesh team who proved to be no match for their opposition.

The 37-year-old opined that it would be a better idea to have the teams from the north east play each other in a separate group and then let the better teams from that group qualify for the main league phase.

DK feels net run rate could play a crucial role in the tournament with such huge wins. On this, he tweeted:

"Also on another side note Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase .It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify ?"

Tamil Nadu's 506/2 also became the highest score by a team in List A cricket history.

