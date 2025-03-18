Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details 

The Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025 kicked off on Sunday, March 16, and will run until Tuesday, March 25. The tournament will see participation from six teams - Saffron XI, Birsa Warriors XI, Titan XI, Riders XI, Royal XI, and Rangers XI. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Bardoli, Gujarat, will serve as the venue for the closely contested tournament.

A total of 15 matches will be played in the league stage, followed by the semi-finals and final. The single round-robin method has been applied for the fixtures, with each team playing the other five teams once. Thereafter, the top four teams in the table will qualify for the knockouts.

Saffron XI beat Birsa Warriors XI in the opening encounter of the competition by 22 runs. Thereafter, Riders XI were off to a winning start by overcoming the challenge of Titan XI by 40 runs and then followed it up with a 15-run victory over Saffron XI.

It will be interesting to see how the tournament progresses and whether the teams make a losing start or gather momentum to stake a strong claim for the top four. The race to the knockouts will be an interesting one, as a slip-up by any of the teams can hurt them badly, forcing them to be on their toes.

On that note, let's take a look at the live-streaming details of the Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025.

Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025 will not be available to watch on TV channels for viewers in India.

Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025: Live Streaming Details

The live-streaming of the Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested users can purchase a match pass or a tournament pass to follow all the action of the tournament live.

