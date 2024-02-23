BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 42

Fortune Barishal bagged a six-wicket win over Comilla Victorians in the 41st game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Friday, February 23. Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers also secured a six-wicket win against Khulna Tigers in the 42nd match.

Rangpur Riders ended the league phase with a dominating top position, registering nine wins and suffering three losses with 18 points in the tally. Comilla Victorians retained their second rank with eight wins and four losses, racking up 16 points.

Fortune Barishal moved one spot up to secure the third position with seven fours and five sixes, gathering 14 points at an NRR of 0.414. Chattogram Challengers slid one position to the fourth spot, registering seven wins, suffering five losses with 14 points at an NRR of -0.41.

Khulna Tigers retained their fifth rank with five wins, and seven losses, bagging 10 points at an NRR of -0.447. Sylhet Strikers maintained their fifth rank with 10 points at an NRR of -0.748. Durdanto Dhaka ended with the wooden spoon, bagging only two points with one win.

Tamim Iqbal and Yasir Ali steer their respective sides to victories

Shifting our focus to the 41st match, Comilla Victorians posted a total of 140/8 in 20 overs. No. 3 batter Towhid Hridoy (25), Moeen Ali (23), and Jaker Ali (38*) played crucial knocks in the middle. Taijul Islam scalped a three-wicket haul for Fortune Barishal in the first innings.

In response, Fortune Barishal finished off the chase with two balls to spare. Captain Tamim Iqbal smacked a match-winning 66-run knock in 48 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Tamim received substantial support from Kyle Mayers (25), Mushfiqur Rahim (17), and Mahmudullah (12*). Musfik Hasan's two wickets went in vain for the Victorians.

In the 42nd clash, Khulna Tigers batted first and racked up a below-par total of 128/8 in 20 overs. Opening batter Afif Hossain smashed 52 runs in 35 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes.

Wayne Parnel contributed 21 runs in the death overs. Benny Howell scalped a three-wicket haul while Shafiqul Islam and Tanzim Hasan claimed two wickets apiece for Strikers.

In reply, Sylhet Strikers finished off the game in 18 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto (39), Yasir Ali (46), Mohammad Mithun (19*), and Benny Howell (12*) were crucial in propelling the team to a thunderous win. Nahidul Islam's 1/11 in four overs went in vain for the Tigers.

In the playoffs, Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Fortune Barishal in the eliminator. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders will take on Comilla Victorians in the Qualifier 1 on February 26, Monday.

