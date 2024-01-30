Chattogram Challengers registered an eight-wicket win over Sylhet Strikers in the 13th game of BPL 2024 on Monday. Later in the day, Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Chattogram restricted Sylhet to 137, thanks to Bilal Khan's 3-24 and Nihaduzzaman chipping in with a wicket. Harry Tector was the top scorer for the Strikers, with 45 off 42, including two fours and one six. Zakir Hasan (31 off 26) and Ryan Burl (34 off 28) also made handy contributions.

The Challengers chased down the target comfortably in 17.4 overs. Tanzid Hasan played an impactful knock of 50 40. He received decent support from Tom Bruce, who blazed his way to an unbeaten 51 off 44. Ariful Haque and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up an wicket apiece for Sylhet.

In the other game, Khulna bowled exceptionally to limit Durdanto Dhaka to 130. Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of their bowlers with 3/15. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mukidul Islam picked up two wickets apiece.

Khulna chased down the target inside 15 overs without losing a wicket. Anamul Hasan played an unbeaten 58 off 48, while Evin Lewis retired hurt after scoring 26 off 13. Coming in at No. 3, Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 37 off 27.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of BPL 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 4 4 1 180 68* 60 132 136.36 - 2 - 15 7 2 WIA Fernando (CC) 5 5 1 167 91* 41.75 100 167 - 1 - 19 8 3 Imrul Kayes (CV) 3 3 0 148 66 49.33 125 118.4 - 2 - 13 6 4 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 4 4 1 143 70* 47.66 107 133.64 - 1 - 17 2 5 Najibullah Zadran (CC) 5 4 2 135 61* 67.5 90 150 - 1 - 9 8 6 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 5 5 0 132 50 26.4 103 128.15 - 1 - 14 4 7 Anamul Haque (KT) 4 4 2 130 63* 65 107 121.49 - 2 1 8 5 8 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 5 5 2 129 57* 43 120 107.5 - 1 - 9 5 9 E Lewis (KT) 4 4 1 128 53 42.66 66 193.93 - 1 - 11 12 10 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 4 4 0 127 40 31.75 103 123.3 - - - 14 3

Mushfiqur Rahim continues to be the top run getter in BPL 2024 with 180 runs in four matches at an average of 60. Avishka Fernando (150) and Imrul Kayes (148) are next in the list.

Following a 31-run knock, Zakir Hasan moved up three spots to fourth, with 143 runs in four games, averaging 47.66. Meanwhile, Najibullah Zadran (135) slipped down one spot to fifth.

Courtesy of a match-winning half-century, Tanzid Hasan has made a giant leap to enter the top ten. He's sixth with 132 runs in five games. Anamul Haque’s 58-run knock of 48 deliveries, meanwhile, took him up to seventh position. In four games, he has 130 runs at an excellent average of 65.

After scoring 13 off 11 in the last game, Shahadar Hossain dropped one spot to eighth, with 129 runs in five games. Evin Lewis (128) and Tamim Iqbal (127) are next in the list.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Bilal Khan (CC) 5 5 116 19.2 - 146 8 3/24 18.25 7.55 14.5 - - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 4 4 82 13.4 - 73 7 3/11 10.42 5.34 11.71 - - 3 C Campher (CC) 4 3 42 7 - 65 6 4/20 10.83 9.28 7 1 - 4 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 4 4 80 13.2 - 121 6 3/27 20.16 9.07 13.33 - - 5 Mohammad Nawaz (KT) 2 2 36 6 - 28 5 3/15 5.6 4.66 7.2 - - 6 MD Shanaka (KT) 2 2 30 5 - 31 5 4/16 6.2 6.2 6 1 - 7 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 3 3 57 9.3 - 85 5 3/32 17 8.94 11.4 - - 8 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 4 4 72 12 - 98 5 3/29 19.6 8.16 14.4 - - 9 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 3 3 65 10.5 - 105 5 4/31 21 9.69 13 1 - 10 Al-Amin Hossain (CC) 5 5 120 20 1 143 5 2/15 28.6 7.15 24 - -

Bilal Khan has made a giant leap from eighth to pole position in the wickets tally of BPL 2024, with eight wickets. Mahedi Hasan dropped to second with seven wickets.

Curtis Campher (6) and Shoriful Islam (6) are next in the list. Mohammad Nawaz’s sensational 3-15 spell took him up to fifth. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka has five wickets in two games to move to sixth.

Mustafizur Rahman (5) descended to seventh, followed by Hasan Mahmud (5) and Khaled Ahmed (5). Al-Amin Hossain rounds off the top-ten with five wickets in three games.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App