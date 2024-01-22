BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers (Updated) ft. Najibullah Zadran and Shoriful Islam

Chattogram Challengers registered a six-wicket victory over Duranto Dhaka in the fifth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. The sixth game saw the Khulna Tigers script an eight-wicket win against Fortune Barishal.

Duranto Dhaka were put into bat first after losing the toss and scored a total of 136/8 from their 20 overs. Dhaka lost early wickets but fighting knocks from Irfan Sukkur (27) and Lasith Croospulle (46) took them past the 130 mark. Al-Amin and Bilal Khan picked up a couple of wickets each for Chattogram.

In response, Chattogram got past the line with six wickets and 10 deliveries to spare. Tanzid Hasan (49), Shahadat Hossain (22), and Najibullah Zadran (32*) impressed with the bat. Shoriful Islam bagged two scalps for Dhaka.

In the second game, Mushfiqur Rahim slammed an unbeaten 68, while skipper Tamim Iqbal scored 40 runs to take Fortune Barishal to 187/4 batting first.

Despite it being a competitive total, Khulna Tigers made light work of the chase. Anamul Haque smashed an unbeaten 63. Contributions from Evin Lewis (53) and Afif Hossain (41), helped them overhaul the target in just 18 overs with eight wickets at their disposal.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the BPL 2024 after Day 3.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Najibullah Zadran (CC) 3 3 2 117 61* 117 71 164.78 - 1 - 7 8 2 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 2 2 1 94 68* 94 66 142.42 - 1 - 7 4 3 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 3 3 1 85 57* 42.5 80 106.25 - 1 - 6 4 4 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 2 2 0 75 40 37.5 57 131.57 - - - 10 1 5 Anamul Haque (KT) 2 2 1 72 63* 72 52 138.46 - 1 - 4 3 6 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 1 1 1 70 70* - 43 162.79 - 1 - 7 1 7 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 3 3 0 70 49 23.33 58 120.68 - - - 8 2 8 Afif Hossain (KT) 2 2 0 67 41 33.5 64 104.68 - - - 4 1 9 Imrul Kayes (CV)"}">Imrul Kayes (CV) 1 1 0 66 66 66 56 117.85 - 1 - 6 2 10 Evin Lewis (KT) 2 2 0 65 53 32.5 28 232.14 - 1 - 5 7

Explosive batter Najibullah Zadran continues to dominate the BPL 2024 batting charts. He is at the top with 117 runs from three matches. Fortune Barishal's Mushfiqur Rahim made it to the second position with 94 runs from two innings. Shahadat Hossain climbed a spot up to the third position with 85 runs.

Tamim Iqbal made it to fourth spot with 75 runs. Anamul Haque follows him closely at the fifth spot with 72 runs. Zakir Hassan with 70 runs and a strike-rate of 162.79 dropped four places down to the sixth position.

Tanzid Hasan, also with 70 runs, is placed seventh due to his inferior strike rate (120.68). Afif Hossain with 67 runs takes the eighth position. Imrul Kayes dropped six places down to number nine with 66 runs. Evin Lewis is in 10th place with 65 runs.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 2 2 44 7.2 - 67 5 3/27 13.4 9.13 8.8 - - 2 Nahidul Islam (KT) 2 2 48 8 - 35 4 4/12 8.75 4.37 12 1 - 3 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 2 2 42 7 - 73 4 4/31 18.25 10.42 10.5 1 - 4 Al-Amin Hossain (CC) 3 3 72 12 1 77 4 2/15 19.25 6.41 18 - - 5 Taskin Ahmed (DRD)"}">Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 2 2 48 8 - 56 3 2/30 18.66 7 16 - - 6 Faheem Ashraf (KT) 2 2 48 8 - 59 3 3/20 19.66 7.37 16 - - 7 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 2 2 42 7 - 67 3 2/35 22.33 9.57 14 - - 8 O Thomas (KT) 2 2 47 7.5 - 76 3 2/38 25.33 9.7 15.66 - - 9 Nihaduzzaman (CC) 3 3 72 12 - 80 3 1/20 26.66 6.66 24 - - 10 Bilal Khan (CC) 3 3 68 11.2 - 86 3 2/28 28.66 7.58 22.66 - -

Shoriful Islam jumped four places to regain the top position in the list of most wickets takers in BPL 2024 with five wickets. Nahidul Islam slipped a place down to second with four wickets and an average of 8.75. Khaleel Ahmed dropped a position down to third with four wickets and an average of 18.25.

Al-Amin Hossain, also with four scalps, takes the fourth place. Taskin Ahmed moved four places up to number five with three wickets and an average of 18.66. Faheem Ashraf slipped three places to the sixth spot with three wickets.

Mohammad Imran, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Nihaduzzaman, and Bilal Khan take the last four positions. They have three wickets apiece and averages of 22.33, 25.33, 26.66, and 28.66 respectively.

