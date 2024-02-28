BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders (Updated) ft. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan

Fortune Barishal will clash with Comilla Victorians in the grand finale of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 after the former defeated Rangpur Riders by six wickets in the second Qualifier.

Rangpur Riders were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Their top-order batters failed to create an impact as Rony Talukdar (8), Mahedi Hasan (2), Shakib Al Hasan (1), and Nicholas Pooran (3) fell cheaply.

James Neesham (28) and Shamim Hossain (59) stood tall to take the team to a respectable total of 149/7 in 20 overs. James Fuller claimed a three-wicket haul, conceding 25 runs in four overs for Barishal.

In reply, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (8) and Tamim Iqbal (10) departed early. However, Soumya Sarkar (22), Mushfiqur Rahim, and Kyle Mayers (28) shined, putting up standout performances with the willow.

Rahim went on to score a match-winning 47-run unbeaten knock off 38 balls with the aid of six fours and one six as David Miller also stood tall till the end with 22* off 18 balls. Barishal sealed the deal in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

On that note, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 14 14 1 453 71 34.84 361 125.48 - 3 - 51 15 2 Hridoy (CV)"}">Towhid Hridoy (CV) 13 13 2 447 108* 40.63 299 149.49 1 2 3 34 24 3 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 12 12 - 384 116 32 283 135.68 1 2 1 32 20 4 Litton Das (CV) 13 13 - 375 85 28.84 287 130.66 - 3 1 37 17 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 14 14 3 367 68* 33.36 297 123.56 - 3 - 30 11 6 AI Ross (DRD) 11 11 2 352 89* 39.11 261 134.86 - 4 - 30 17 7 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 12 12 - 310 64 25.83 259 119.69 - 2 - 27 14 8 Anamul Haque (KT)"}">Anamul Haque (KT) 12 12 3 296 67* 32.88 245 120.81 - 3 2 26 11 9 JDS Neesham (RR) 7 7 3 291 97* 72.75 174 167.24 - 3 - 29 15 10 TC Bruce (CC) 9 9 3 278 51* 46.33 217 128.11 - 2 - 22 11

Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal moved one spot up to secure the top position in the run-scoring charts with 453 runs from 14 innings at an average of 34.84. Towhid Hridoy slid to the second positiob with 447 runs from 13 innings at an average of 40.63 with one century and two fifties.

While Chattogram batter Tanzid Hasan (384) retained the third position, Litton Das (375) strengthened his fourth spot in the standings. Mushfiqur Rahim, meanwhile, propelled from sixth to fifth rank with 367 runs.

Alex Ross (352) descended from fifth to sixth position. Mohammad Naim (310) and Anamul Haque (296) continued to settle in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

James Neesham climbed up from the 11th to the ninth position with 291 runs while Tom Bruce slipped from the ninth to the 10th position with 278 runs.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 12 12 268 44.4 - 349 22 4/24 15.86 7.81 12.18 1 - 2 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 13* 13 284 47.2 1 294 17 3/16 17.29 6.21 16.7 - - 3 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 14* 14 242 40.2 1 298 16 3/11 18.62 7.38 15.12 - - 4 Bilal Khan (CC) 13 13 296 49.2 - 391 15 3/24 26.06 7.92 19.73 - - 5 Mohammad Saifuddin (BRSAL) 8* 8 183 30.3 - 198 14 3/21 14.14 6.49 13.07 - - 6 Tanvir Islam (CV) 12 11 199 33.1 1 247 13 4/13 19 7.44 15.3 1 - 7 Taskin Ahmed (DRD)"}">Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 12 12 264 44 - 366 13 2/27 28.15 8.31 20.3 - - 8 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 14* 14 258 43 - 371 13 3/29 28.53 8.62 19.84 - - 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BRSAL) 14* 12 190 31.4 1 211 11 3/24 19.18 6.66 17.27 - - 10 OC McCoy (BRSAL) 7* 7 168 28 - 237 11 3/34 21.54 8.46 15.27 - -

Dhaka pacer Shoriful Islam continued to stay on top of the wicket-taking charts with 22 scalps from 12 innings. Rangpur bowlers Shakib Al Hasan (17) and Mahedi Hasan (16) settled with the second and third positions, respectively.

While Chattogram left-arm pacer Bilal Khan maintained his fourth spot with 15 scalps, Mohammad Saifuddin rocketed from the eighth to fifth with 14 wickets.

Tanvir Islam (13) slipped one spot to the sixth position at an average of 19. Taskin Ahmed (13) retained his seventh position, averaging 28.15 while Hasan Mahmud (13) descended two spots to eighth at an average of 28.53.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz propelled from the 16th spot to secure the ninth position, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 19.18. Obed McCoy (11) slid from the ninth to the 10th spot, averaging 21.54.

