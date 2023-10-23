"Brainless batting" - Fans react as Mohammad Rizwan gets out cheaply in PAK vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup

Pakistan's keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan failed to make a significant impact with the bat during the team's 2023 World Cup encounter against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23.

Rizwan walked about to bat when the Men in Green were 110/2 in 22.3 overs. The in-form batter couldn't score big and departed after mustering just eight runs. He perished in the 25th over while attempting to play a pre-meditated sweep shot of left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad's bowling.

The Pakistan keeper-batter only managed to get a top-edge and Mujeeb Ur Rahman completed a simple catch at short fine-leg.

Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to troll Rizwan. A few expressed displeasure over the batter's over-reliance on the sweep shot.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammad Rizwan has been Pakistan's reliable lynchpin in the middle-order in the 2023 World Cup. He has chalked up 302 runs from five outings, which includes a stellar 131*-run knock against Sri Lanka.

Noor Ahman bagged the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique in PAK vs AFG match

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter. Afghanistan's ploy to bring in Noor Ahmad worked wonders, as the crafty spinner finished with a three-wicket haul on his World Cup debut.

The talented youngster dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique for 58, providing his team with a major breakthrough. Ahmad took two more crucial wickets later in the innings, sending back Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Babar played a calm knock to steady the ship for Pakistan, scoring 74 off 92 deliveries before getting out in the 42nd over. The side will be desperate for a victory as they look to make amends after back-to-back losses against India and Australia in the showpiece event.

With two wins and as many losses from four games, Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table.