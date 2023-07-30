“Bring the rum and come” - West Indies cricket team’s Twitter handle responds to free rum offer after victory in 2nd ODI

The Twitter handle of the West Indies cricket team cheekily responded to a user who offered free rum after the hosts stunned India at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, July 29 in the second ODI of the three-match series.

The Caribbean side beat India by six wickets in the second one-dayer to level the series 1-1. Bowling first after winning the toss, West Indies knocked India over for 181 in 40.5 overs as Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie claimed three wickets each. Skipper Shai Hope (63* off 80) and Keacy Carty (48* off 65) then took West Indies home in 36.4 overs.

The victory was significant since it was West Indies’ first ODI triumph over India after nine consecutive losses. Before this, the Windies last beat the Men in Blue in one-day cricket in December 2019. Reacting to the victory, the Twitter handle of West Indies cricket shared a post with a picture of the team and the caption:

“Series leveled!”

Responding to the post, a user shared a board with a message which read:

“Free rum when West Indies win.”

Windies Cricket shared the tweet and commented:

“Bring the rum and come.”

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Hope was named Player of his the Match for his unbeaten half-century, which featured two fours and two sixes.

“Complete performance” - West Indies captain Shai Hope reacts to win in 2nd ODI

Speaking after West Indies’ unexpected triumph in the second one-dayer on Saturday, Hope described the team’s performance as a complete one. He also stated that he was happy to contribute with the bat in the winning cause. Hope said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

“I am happy, when I get a fifty, when I get a hundred and when the team wins. You got to find ways to score quickly on that wicket, especially against a quality bowling attack like India. Very satisfied. We got one win, got to win the next game to take the series. The guys are going to come hard again.

“We keep speaking about the attitude, and today we displayed that. We need to replicate that and need to be more consistent with the bat and ball. Complete performance I must say, the surface was challenging, the bowlers and batters did well. We want to be on the winning side and if we tick all the boxes, I am pretty sure we can achieve that,” the Windies captain added.

The deciding one-dayer of the India vs West Indies series will be played in Trinidad on August 1.