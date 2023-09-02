"Bumrah ne sharam kar li" - Fans react to the speedster's impactful batting performance in Asia Cup 2023 tie vs Pakistan

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with a valuable cameo in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

Bumrah walked out to bat in the 45th over when India were reeling at 242/8. He helped the Men in Blue get to a competitive total, scoring 16 runs off 14 balls, including fours against the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

Notably, Bumrah was the third-highest run-getter in the game for Rohit Sharma and company as India were bundled out for 266 in 48.5 overs. Following the innings, several fans took to social media to applaud the pacer for his batting exploits.

It is worth mentioning that India were off to a shaky start after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Top-order big guns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill departed early in the encounter.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship for the side with an excellent 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket that helped India post a challenging total.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's knocks were instrumental in India posting a decent total against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya showcased exemplary composure under pressure and delivered exceptional batting performances in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan.

While Pandya mustered 87 runs, Kishan chalked up 81 runs to give India a glimmer of hope. The two added 138 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur failed to up the ante towards the end.

With the onus on India's tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah stepped up with an impactful cameo.

Bumrah's job isn't done yet as he will lead India's bowling attack in the second half of the game as the Rohit Sharma-led side look to defend the 267-run target.

Notably, India won't be very disappointed with their total, considering that the average first innings score at the venue is 245.