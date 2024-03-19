Cameron Bancroft ruled out of Sheffield Shield final after sustaining concussion due to bike accident

Western Australia will be without their premier opener Cameron Bancroft for the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania, starting on March 21 at the WACA in Perth. The right-handed batter suffered a concussion after falling off his bike on Sunday, March 17, forcing him to miss the final hurdle in the esteemed first-class competition.

It looms as a major blow for Western Australia as Bancroft has had yet another prolific season with the bat. He is currently the second-highest run-getter, hammering 778 runs in 17 innings, averaging a healthy 48.62. The 31-year-old has also forged a formidable partnership with Sam Whiteman at the top, notably scoring 227 runs for the first wicket against Tasmania.

Bancroft's absence means Western Australia might have to recall D'Arcy Short and Teague Wyllie to slot in the opening position, while Jayden Goodwin also remains in contention. All-rounder Aaron Hardie has been declared fit for the final, giving them a significant boost in the form of bowling options.

"I was very disappointed" - Cameron Bancroft opens up on Test snub

Cameron Bancroft. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite being one of the leading contenders to replace the retiring David Warner as an opener, the 31-year-old was overlooked, with the selectors choosing to give Steve Smith an opportunity. During a recent conversation with the reporters, he spoke on the same, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Naturally I was very disappointed. I would have loved to be in that environment. There were some consolations to come out of it...allowing myself to experience what I was experiencing. Sometimes as players in sport, it's about moving on to the next thing.

"But on this occasion, I felt that I needed to allow myself to be a little bit disappointed and that was actually okay. Once that digested, you bring yourself back to what's important and what you need to do."

The right-hander made his Test debut against England during the 2017-18 Ashes series at home and has 446 runs in 10 matches at 26.23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App