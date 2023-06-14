"Can someone tell me why?" - Dinesh Karthik unhappy with selection committee after Baba Indrajith's exclusion from Duleep Trophy 2023

Dinesh Karthik has slammed the selection committee for leaving Baba Indrajith out of the South Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2023.

The Duleep Trophy will reportedly take place from June 28 to July 16 in Bengaluru. The competition will feature six teams based out of different zones of India - North, South, East, West Central and North East.

The selectors of all South Zone associations met on Tuesday (June 14) to pick the South Zone team for Duleep Trophy 2023. Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal were named the captain and vice-captain of the team, respectively, while the squad featured some well-known domestic stars like KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma.

One big name missing from the squad was Baba Indrajith, who has an average of more than 50 in 66 first-class matches. He was in sublime touch in recent first-class matches, but the selectors did not name him in the squad.

Reacting to the decision, Dinesh Karthik wrote on Twitter:

"I DONT understand selection committee these days. BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first class matches post that , but he doesn't feature for SOUTH ZONE in the duleep trophy. Can someone tell me why??"

Baba Indrajith has not played any domestic cricket since March

It is pertinent to note that Indrajith has not played a single competitive match since a List-A match between Abahani Ltd. and Tigers in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on March 28.

Indrajith played three matches for Abahani Ltd. in the tournament, where he scored 19 runs. Prior to that, he represented the Rest of India team against Madhya Pradesh in Irani Trophy 2023. Indrajith returned with scores of 19 & 0 in the two innings that he played.

