Celebrity Cricket League 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Celebrity Cricket League 2024 kicks off in Sharjah on February 23, 2024. This will be the 10th edition of the competition and it will see six teams vying for the title. The tournament will be played from February 23 to March 17.

The opening game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 will see the Mumbai Heroes square off against the Kerala Strikers in Sharjah. A total of five games will be played in Sharjah before the action shifts to India where the competition will be held across six venues.

The matches of the league stage will be held in Sharjah, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Thiruvananthapuram from February 29 to March 10. The playoffs kick off on March 15 and all the games of the knockout stages will be held in Visakhapatnam.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played on March 15. The second qualifier will be played on March 16, followed by the final on March 17. The Telugu Warriors are the defending champions, having beaten the Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the final last year.

The finalists of the last season will go head-to-head in the second game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. The afternoon matches on double-header days begin at 2 pm IST whereas the evening matches start at 6.30 pm IST.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024 telecast channel list

Channel Language Matches Sony Ten 5 Hindi All Matches Zee Anmol Cinema Hindi All Matches Door Darshan Hindi First 11 Games DD Sports Hindi Last 9 Games Star Vijay Super Tamil Chennai Rhinos Games & Qualifiers"}">4 Chennai Rhinos Games & Qualifiers Maa Movies Telugu 4 Telugu Warriors Games & Qualifiers Asianet Movies Malayalam 4 Kerala Strikers Games & Qualifiers Suvarna Plus Kannada 4 Karnataka Bulldozers Games & Qualifiers PTC Punjabi Punjabi 4 Punjab De Sher Games & Qualifiers

All games of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Ten 5 channel in the Hindi language. Zee Anmol Cinema will also telecast the games. The live-streaming of this competition will be available on Jio Cinema.

Door Darshan will be telecasting the first 11 games of the league and the remaining nine games will be telecast on DD Sports. The Star Vijay Super channel will be streaming four Chennai Rhinos fixtures and Qualifiers in Tamil whereas Maa Movies channel will broadcast four Telugu Warriors games along with the Qualifiers.

Four Kerala Strikers matches will be streamed on the Asianet Movies in Malayalam language. Suvarna Plus will show the four Karnataka Bulldozers matches and PTC Punjabi will be telecasting the four Punjab De Sher games. All these channels will also cover the Qualifiers.

The Celebrity Cricket League is a platform where entertainment and sport join hands and it is a great sight for the fans across the country. Expect some exciting battles between these sides in the 10th edition of Celebrity Cricket League.

