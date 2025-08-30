"Chakke ne hi jitaya hai" - Former India star's blunt response to  controversial comment on 2011 World Cup win

Former India batter Suresh Raina was recently asked about MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six. During a recent interview, journalist Shubhankar Mishra noted that a few players of the squad have made statements about the particular six.

Reacting to the 'Ek chakke ne jitya ya nahi jitya (did India win because of one six or not)' question, Raina remarked that everyone knows that they won after Dhoni's six. Mishra asked (at 26:42):

"After winning the World Cup, we, as fans, have heard about a rivalry within the team. A lot of statements came. It continues till today. I have seen people ask you in interviews that ek chakke ne jitya ya nahi jitya."

Giving his take on the controversial statements, Raina said:

"Chakke ne to jitya hai, sab ko pata hai woh. (We won after that six, everyone knows that)"

Raina dedicated India's triumph to everyone involved in the team, from the coaches to the support staff. He added (at 27:10):

"The Indian team won the World Cup, irrespective of what anyone says. All the players know that this World Cup was for Team India, for the ones who prayed for us, and for Sachin paaji, who has played six World Cups but not won even one. It was for our coach, the support staff, Manek Kaka (masseur), trainers, doctors, captain, vice-captain, and for our childhood coaches."

It is worth noting that Raina was an integral part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad. The Men in Blue clinched a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India chased down the 275-run target in 48.2 overs. Gautam Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni were the top performers with the bat for that side, scoring 97 and 91*, respectively. Raina didn't get a chance to bat in the summit clash.

The match ended with Dhoni hitting a stunning six over long-on off the bowling of Nuwan Kulasekara. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits.

"We won the tournament because of Yuvraj Singh" - Suresh Raina lauds all-rounder's contributions in India's 2011 World Cup win

Suresh Raina stated that Yuvraj Singh's all-round heroics throughout the 2011 World Cup were instrumental in the team finishing victoriously. He pointed out how Yuvraj contributed significantly in all three departments.

The 38-year-old said in the same interview (at 25:17):

"The whole tournament was good, but I think we won the tournament because of Yuvraj Singh. The way he batted, the way he fielded and the way he gave a lot of breakthroughs. Later, we came to know that he had cancer. Hats off to the guy; he became the Man of the Tournament as well."

Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup. The southpaw scored 362 runs across eight innings and picked up 15 wickets from 15 outings.

Raina also did a commendable job in the knockout stage. Speaking about his performances and revealing Sachin Tendulkar's role in his inclusion in the playing XI for the quarter-final against Australia, he said (at 23:33):

"It is like this (being underrated) in the middle overs, unless you hit a century or a fifty. But I was very thankful to Sachin Paaji for speaking to Mahi bhai. Mahi bhai told me that I was playing in the quarter-final. The match against Australia was a very important one because they had already won for so many years."

Raina played four matches in the edition and finished with 74 runs from three innings. He also claimed one wicket with the ball.