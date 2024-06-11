Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Raipur Rhinos vs Raigarh Lions (Updated) ft. Shashank Singh

Surguja Tigers elected to bowl against Bilaspur Bulls in the sixth match. Aayush Pandey scored 78 runs off 53 deliveries for the Bulls and was the highest scorer. His innings helped the Bulls reach a total of 193 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Anand Rao was the pick of the bowlers for the Tigers and took three wickets for 31 runs in three overs.

The Tigers were bundled out for 184 runs and lost the match by nine runs. Sanidhya Hurkat was the highest scorer for the team and made 48 runs at a strike rate of 200. Shashank Singh was the most successful bowler and took five wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

Raipur Rhinos won the toss against Raigarh Lions and elected to bowl. Kivnoor Singh made a half-century for the Lions. The Lions scored 154 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Anuj Tiwary and Daksh Kumar Parakh made 30-plus runs each for the Rhinos. Rhinos reached the target of 155 runs in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sangeet Soni BB 152 2 2 84 76 174.71 0 2 21 6 2 Amandeep Khare RPR 126 3 3 82 63 163.64 0 1 18 5 3 Ashutosh Singh ST 92 2 2 82 46 209.09 0 1 9 5 4 Prateek Yadav BLS 91 3 3 45 45.5 206.82 0 0 12 4 5 Sahban Khan RPR 87 3 3 34 43.5 150 0 0 8 4 6 Rishabh Tiwari RL 86 2 2 58 43 126.47 0 1 11 2 7 Anuj Tiwary RPR 84 3 3 43 28 109.09 0 0 5 3 8 Aayush Pandey BLS 78 2 1 78 78 147.17 0 1 9 2 9 Abhimanyu Chouhan RP 76 2 2 76 38 168.89 0 1 10 3 10 Abhijeet tah BLS 70 3 3 35 23.33 137.25 0 0 4 6

Sangeet Soni is still in first place and has made 152 runs in two matches at an average of 76.

Amandeep Khare is still in second position and has amassed 126 runs in three outings at an average of 63.

Ashutosh Singh is still in third place and has scored 92 runs in two games at a strike rate of 209.09.

Prateek Yadav has jumped to the fourth position and has made 91 runs in three games at a strike rate of 206.82.

Sahban Khan has moved to fifth place and has 87 runs in three outings at an average of 43.50.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Shashank Singh BLS 8 3 2 7.25 5.25 8.29 1 1 0 2 Vijay Yadav BB 6 2 2 12.33 8 9.25 0 1 0 3 Ashish Chouhan RPR 6 3 3 17.33 11 9.45 0 0 0 4 MD Irfan BLS 4 3 2 8.25 7 7.07 0 1 0 5 Sourabh Majumdar BB 4 2 2 14.25 10.75 7.95 0 0 0 6 Anand Rao ST 4 2 2 14.5 9 9.67 0 1 0 7 Praveen Yadav RL 4 2 2 15.75 9 10.5 0 1 0 8 Snehil Chadda ST 4 2 2 19 10.5 10.86 0 0 0 9 Rudra Pratap BLS 4 3 3 25.75 18 8.58 0 0 0 10 Prashant Sai Painkra RPR 3 2 1 14.33 8 10.75 0 1 0

Shashank Singh has jumped to the first position from seventh and has secured eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.25.

Vijay Yadav has moved to second place from first and has taken six wickets in two matches at a strike rate of eight.

Ashish Chouhan has jumped to third place from fourth and has taken six wickets in three outings at an average of 17.33.

MD Irfan has slipped to fourth position from second and has taken four wickets in three outings at an economy of 7.07.

Sourabh Majumdar has slipped to fifth place from third and has picked four wickets in two games at an average of 14.25.

