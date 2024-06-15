  • home icon
  • Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bastar Bisons (Updated) ft. Ashutosh Singh

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 15, 2024 01:24 IST
Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most runs List
On Friday, June 14, the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 hosted two matches. The first match was scheduled between Raigarh Lions and Surguja Tigers, followed by Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bastar Bisons.

Surguja Tigers had racked up a 209-run total against Raigarh Lions for the loss of six wickets. Skipper Ashutosh Singh smashed an excellent 58-ball century, backed by Sanidhya Hurkat’s 60 and Gagandeep Singh’s 23 off 13. Praveen Yadav took a three-wicket haul for the Lions.

In reply, Raigarh Lions were bowled out for 144 in 18.1 overs with Dev Singh (56) and Anurag Sahu (51) scoring half-centuries. Harsh Yadav and Snehil Chadda picked up three wickets each for the Tigers while Shubham Singh took two.

In the second match, Rajnandgaon Panthers batted first and set a 193-run target for the loss of seven wickets. Pawan Parnate was the top-scorer with a 61-run knock while Kritesh Sahu (39), Ajay Mandal (28), and Aishwarya Mourya (28) also added to the total. Vijay Yadav claimed three wickets while Shashank Tiwari picked up two and Sourabh Majumdar one.

In reply, Shashank Chandrakar, skipper of Bastar Bisons, provided a quick start with a 17-ball 44-run knock, backed by Rahul Pradhan’s 39 off 34. However, the middle and lower order failed to back them and fell short by 14 runs. Satyam Dubey and Mourya secured two wickets each for the Panthers.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Ashutosh SinghST31555101105170.27123114
2Sanidhya HurkatST2945511098179.27122614
3Aayush PandeyBLS2544391127168.21032711
4Amandeep KhareRPR224558856169.7022511
5Ashish KumarRP2055512368.33166.67111514
6Dev Aditya SinghRL179555744.75157.02021411
7Sangeet SoniBB174558434.8165.7102237
8Sahban KhanRPR160554853.33164.9500139
9Shashank ChandrakarBB154557730.8256.67011513
10Abhijeet tahBLS154558030.8141.28011211

Ashutosh Singh became the second centurion on Friday after Sanidhya Hurkat. He smashed a 58-ball 101-run knock to claim the first spot with 315 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Hurkat retained his second spot, scoring 294 runs in five matches at an excellent average of 98.

Aayush Pandey slipped from first to third position with 254 runs in his account. Following closely, Amandeep Khare of Raipur Rhinos is ranked fourth, mustering 224 runs in five matches, averaging 56.

Rajnandgaon Panthers’ Ashish Kumar holds the fifth rank in the most runs leaderboard with 205 runs scored at an impressive average of 68.33.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Snehil ChaddaST12551398.67020
2Shashank SinghBLS11537.825.558.46120
3Vijay YadavBB115413.368.739.19020
4Harsh YadavST95513.899.898.43010
5Praveen YadavRL95516.1111.338.53020
6Sourabh MajumdarBB95519.5611.1110.56010
7Ashish ChouhanRPR85520.2513.59000
8Anand RaoST85520.3812.759.59020
9Aayush Singh ThakurRL85521.512.7510.12000
10MD IrfanBLS65410.678.677.38010

Snehil Chadda of Surguja Tigers secured a three-wicket haul on Friday and claimed the pole position in the most wickets list, with 12 wickets.

With 11 wickets each. Shashank Singh and Vijay Yadav hold the next two spots, respectively. Similarly, Harsh Yadav, Praveen Yadav, and Sourabh Majumdar moved to fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively, with nine wickets in their pockets.

