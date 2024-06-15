Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bastar Bisons (Updated) ft. Ashutosh Singh

On Friday, June 14, the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 hosted two matches. The first match was scheduled between Raigarh Lions and Surguja Tigers, followed by Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bastar Bisons.

Surguja Tigers had racked up a 209-run total against Raigarh Lions for the loss of six wickets. Skipper Ashutosh Singh smashed an excellent 58-ball century, backed by Sanidhya Hurkat’s 60 and Gagandeep Singh’s 23 off 13. Praveen Yadav took a three-wicket haul for the Lions.

In reply, Raigarh Lions were bowled out for 144 in 18.1 overs with Dev Singh (56) and Anurag Sahu (51) scoring half-centuries. Harsh Yadav and Snehil Chadda picked up three wickets each for the Tigers while Shubham Singh took two.

In the second match, Rajnandgaon Panthers batted first and set a 193-run target for the loss of seven wickets. Pawan Parnate was the top-scorer with a 61-run knock while Kritesh Sahu (39), Ajay Mandal (28), and Aishwarya Mourya (28) also added to the total. Vijay Yadav claimed three wickets while Shashank Tiwari picked up two and Sourabh Majumdar one.

In reply, Shashank Chandrakar, skipper of Bastar Bisons, provided a quick start with a 17-ball 44-run knock, backed by Rahul Pradhan’s 39 off 34. However, the middle and lower order failed to back them and fell short by 14 runs. Satyam Dubey and Mourya secured two wickets each for the Panthers.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ashutosh Singh ST 315 5 5 101 105 170.27 1 2 31 14 2 Sanidhya Hurkat ST 294 5 5 110 98 179.27 1 2 26 14 3 Aayush Pandey BLS 254 4 3 91 127 168.21 0 3 27 11 4 Amandeep Khare RPR 224 5 5 88 56 169.7 0 2 25 11 5 Ashish Kumar RP 205 5 5 123 68.33 166.67 1 1 15 14 6 Dev Aditya Singh RL 179 5 5 57 44.75 157.02 0 2 14 11 7 Sangeet Soni BB 174 5 5 84 34.8 165.71 0 2 23 7 8 Sahban Khan RPR 160 5 5 48 53.33 164.95 0 0 13 9 9 Shashank Chandrakar BB 154 5 5 77 30.8 256.67 0 1 15 13 10 Abhijeet tah BLS 154 5 5 80 30.8 141.28 0 1 12 11

Ashutosh Singh became the second centurion on Friday after Sanidhya Hurkat. He smashed a 58-ball 101-run knock to claim the first spot with 315 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Hurkat retained his second spot, scoring 294 runs in five matches at an excellent average of 98.

Aayush Pandey slipped from first to third position with 254 runs in his account. Following closely, Amandeep Khare of Raipur Rhinos is ranked fourth, mustering 224 runs in five matches, averaging 56.

Rajnandgaon Panthers’ Ashish Kumar holds the fifth rank in the most runs leaderboard with 205 runs scored at an impressive average of 68.33.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Snehil Chadda ST 12 5 5 13 9 8.67 0 2 0 2 Shashank Singh BLS 11 5 3 7.82 5.55 8.46 1 2 0 3 Vijay Yadav BB 11 5 4 13.36 8.73 9.19 0 2 0 4 Harsh Yadav ST 9 5 5 13.89 9.89 8.43 0 1 0 5 Praveen Yadav RL 9 5 5 16.11 11.33 8.53 0 2 0 6 Sourabh Majumdar BB 9 5 5 19.56 11.11 10.56 0 1 0 7 Ashish Chouhan RPR 8 5 5 20.25 13.5 9 0 0 0 8 Anand Rao ST 8 5 5 20.38 12.75 9.59 0 2 0 9 Aayush Singh Thakur RL 8 5 5 21.5 12.75 10.12 0 0 0 10 MD Irfan BLS 6 5 4 10.67 8.67 7.38 0 1 0

Snehil Chadda of Surguja Tigers secured a three-wicket haul on Friday and claimed the pole position in the most wickets list, with 12 wickets.

With 11 wickets each. Shashank Singh and Vijay Yadav hold the next two spots, respectively. Similarly, Harsh Yadav, Praveen Yadav, and Sourabh Majumdar moved to fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively, with nine wickets in their pockets.

