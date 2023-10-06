Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chhattisgarh Red vs Madhya Pradesh match (Updated)

Jharkhand took on Chhattisgarh Blue in the 12th game of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 on Friday, October 6. In the 13th game, Chhattisgarh Red-faced Madhya Pradesh.

Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bowl after winning the toss against Chhattisgarh Blue. The Blue made 163 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Both Harpreet Singh and Shashank Singh made 40-plus runs for the Red. Rahul Shukla, Vikas Kumar, and Saurabh Shekhar took two wickets each, while Ravi Yadav picked one.

Jharkhand had a bad start to their chase and lost the first five wickets even before reaching the 50-run mark. They were bundled out for 110 runs in 16.1 overs and lost the match by 53 runs. Ajay Mandal was the pick of the bowlers for the Red, with four wickets for 33 runs in four overs.

Madhya Pradesh elected to bat after winning the toss against Chhattisgarh Red. They didn't have a great outing with the bat and could only make 134 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Sagar Solanki was the highest scorer, with 38 runs off 36 deliveries.

Madhya Pradesh's bowlers had a much more successful outing than the batters. They restricted the Chhattisgarh Red to just 74 runs in 14.2 overs and helped the team win by 60 runs. Mihir Hirwani and Sagar Solanki picked three wickets each for Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Amandeep Khare is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 185 runs. He has a batting average of 185 and a strike rate of 146.83.

Shashank Chandrakar and Shaik Rasheed are the two other batters who have made more than 150 runs this season. Chandrakar has scored 173 runs in four innings, while Rasheed has made exactly 150 runs.

Nazim Siddiqui is fifth in the list of leading run-scorers. He finished this season with 133 runs in five games at an average of 26.60 and a strike rate of 154.65.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Aayush Singh Thakur of Chhattisgarh Red bowled four overs today and picked up four wickets for just 27 runs. He is the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings at an average of 14.38, an economy of 8.21, and a strike rate of 10.50.

Ajay Mandal has taken seven wickets and is second on this list. He has a bowling average of 7.14, the lowest among all the bowlers who have picked four or more wickets.

Vikas Kumar is another bowler who has taken seven wickets so far this season. He has a bowling average of 14.14, an economy of 7.62, and a strike rate of 11.14. He is one of the few bowlers to have bowled a maiden over in this tournament.