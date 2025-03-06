"Choker who never choked" - Fans salute David Miller for 67-ball 100* in NZ vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

South African batter David Miller played a memorable knock of 100 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand. Batting at number six, Miller took 67 balls to touch triple figures, hitting 10 fours and four maximums to entertain the crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium.

South Africa have a habit of crumbling under pressure during the knockout stages of ICC events. The same thing happened once again as the Proteas collapsed from 125/1 to 218/8 in a run chase of 363 against the Blackcaps in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal.

At one point, it looked like the South African side would lose by more than 100 runs. However, David Miller's fighting knock of 100* ensured the Proteas crossed the 300-run mark and lost by 53 runs eventually. Showering praise on Miller for his fantastic knock, a fan wrote on X:

"Choker who never choked. History will be kinder to you David Miller."

Another fan shared an edit of Miller and mentioned that the left-handed batter deserved at least one ICC trophy for his 'clutch' performances on the grand stage.

"David Miller the clutch god cursed to play in a generational chokers team. Watching him since 2015 my bro at least deserves one ICC trophy," the fan tweeted with a video.

Another fan shared the same video edit and wrote on X:

"Maybe in another universe cricket will be kinder to David Andrew Miller."

"I tried so hard and got so far but in the end it doesn’t even matter" - Fan dedicates popular song's lyrics to David Miller

Another cricket fan on X shared pictures of the various knockout matches, where Miller stood up and delivered the goods for the South African team. Using the lyrics of the song 'In The End', the fan wrote:

""I tried so hard and got so far but in the end it doesn’t even matter " - these words made for David Miller."

Lastly, a fan listed down Miller's knocks in the ICC ODI knockout matches for South Africa on X. Here's a look at the impressive list:

"MILLER IN ICC ODI KNOCK-OUTS: - 56*(51) in 2013 CT Semifinal, 49(18) in 2015 WC Semifinal, 101(116) in 2023 WC Semifinal, 100*(67) in 2025 CT Semifinal."

The next ICC ODI event will be the 50-over World Cup in 2027. South Africa will host that mega event along with Zimbabwe and Namibia. It will be interesting to see if Miller can finally win a big event.

