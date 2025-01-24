"Couldn't be more proud" - Shardul Thakur's wife sends message after husband scores 100 on tough pitch in Ranji Trophy 2025

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur received a special message from his wife Mittali Parulkar after he scored a century in Ranji Trophy on Friday (January 24). Batting at number eight, Thakur scored a century off 105 balls in the second innings of the ongoing match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir.

The conditions are not easy for batting at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Despite having star batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI, Mumbai were bundled out for just 120 in the first innings.

In response, Jammu and Kashmir scored 206 in their first innings, taking a lead of 86 runs. The Mumbai top-order collapsed again in the second innings, with the score being 101/7 when Shardul Thakur joined hands with Tanush Kotian. The duo added 173 runs for the eighth wicket to take their team to 274/7 at stumps on the second day.

Shardul is unbeaten on 113 off 119 balls. Reacting to her husband's brilliant batting performance, Mittali Parulkar wrote on Instagram story:

"Couldn't be more proud. It's a 100 (105)."

Tanush Kotian supported Thakur brilliantly by scoring 58 runs off 119 balls. Kotian has smashed six fours so far, while Thakur has hit 17 fours.

Can Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian take Mumbai's total past 300?

Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian have been the best batters for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025 match against Jammu and Kashmir. Even in the first innings, the duo saved Mumbai from embarrassment by stitching up a 63-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

As mentioned earlier, they have already added 173 runs for the eighth wicket in the second innings. Mumbai lead by 188 runs in the second innings after stumps on Day 2. If Thakur and Kotian take the team's total past 300 in the second innings, Jammu and Kashmir will find it challenging to win.

