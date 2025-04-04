County Championship 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The County Championship 2025 is all set to take place from April 4 to September 27. Like the yesteryears, the competition will witness 18 teams being split into Division One and Two.

Division One will comprise 10 teams - Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Worcestershire, Yorkshire, Surrey, Warwickshire and Sussex. Division Two, on the other hand, will have eight teams - Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Middlesex, and Northamptonshire.

Sussex and Yorkshire have been promoted to Division One in the ongoing edition, after they topped Division Two last year. Meanwhile, Kent and Lancashire were relegated to Division Two, after finishing in the last two positions in Division One in 2024.

Surrey emerged as the champions of Division One in 2024, while Sussex were the winners of Division Two. For the unversed, the teams with the most points at the end of the completion of all games are crowned the division's champions.

Some of the notable overseas players like Kane Williamson, Shan Masood, Dean Elgar, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Shan Masood, Tom Latham, Hassan Ali and Will O'Rourke will be seen participating in the tournament. Veteran Indian spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal will return to play for Northamptonshire after IPL 2025.

Joe Root, Harry Brook, James Anderson, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Ollie Pope, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan are some of the English players to watch out for in the tournament. England red-ball skipper Ben Stokes will likely miss the first few games of Durham, as he is still recovering from his injury.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast channel list and live-streaming details of the tournament.

County Championship 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the County Championship 2025 will not be broadcasted on any of the TV channels in India.

County Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details

Interested fans can live-stream the County Championship 2025 games on the home side's YouTube channels. Moreover, the action can also be watched on mobile or tablet through the England Cricket app.

