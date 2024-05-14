County Championship Division One 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Surrey vs Warwickshire, Match 25

Hampshire and Durham ended played out a draw in the 22nd match of the County Championship Division One. Worcestershire and Kent faced each other in the 23rd match, which ended in a draw as well.

Nottinghamshire chased down the target of 81 runs in the 24th match against Lancashire with nine wickets in hand. Surrey also defeated Warwickshire in the 25th game by nine wickets.

Surrey have jumped to first place from third and have won three out of five games. Essex have slipped to second position from first and have won two out of five matches. Somerset have moved to the third spot from the second and have managed a single win in five outings.

Nottinghamshire have jumped to fourth place from eighth and have one victory to their name in five outings. Durham are still in fifth position and have won one out of five games. Warwickshire have slipped to sixth place from fourth and are yet to win their first game.

Worcestershire remain in seventh position and are yet to record their first win. Kent have dropped to eighth place from sixth and have won one out of five games.

Hampshire and Lancashire are still in the last two places and have failed to win a single game.

Worcestershire dominate Kent in high-scoring draw

Hampshire won the toss against Durham and elected to bat. Ali Orr and Tom Prest scored a century each for Hampshire as they reached 503 runs in their first innings. David Bedingham scored 144 runs in the first innings for Durham, but they were bundled out for 432 runs. Hampshire made 62 runs for the loss of two wickets in their second innings and the match ended in a draw.

Worcestershire elected to bat against Kent in the 23rd match. Gareth Roderick, Jason Holder, and Matthew Waite scored a century each for Worcestershire, who declared their innings on 618 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Kent made 407 runs in their first innings and were asked to follow on. They made 146 runs for the loss of four wickets and the match ended in a draw.

Lancashire faced Nottinghamshire in the 24th match and elected to bat after winning the toss. They scored 331 and 252 runs, respectively, in their two innings. Nottinghamshire scored 503 runs in their first innings and chased down the 81-run target in their second innings with nine wickets in hand.

Surrey chased down the target of 89 runs in the 25th match of the season against Warwickshire. Jamie Smith was the highest scorer for Surrey and made 155 runs off 179 deliveries in the first innings.

