County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Surrey vs Warwickshire (Updated) ft. Dom Sibley

A total of four matches were played in Round 6 of the County Championship Division One 2024. The first match of Round 6 between Hampshire and Durham resulted in a draw.
Hampshire batted first and put on a massive score of 503, with Ali Orr top-scoring for 126 off 211. Durham also fought hard with the bat and mustered up 432 in the second innings. In their second essay, Hampshire scored 62 for 2 before the game resulted in a draw.
The second match of Round 6 between Worcestershire and Kent also resulted in a draw. In response to Worcestershire’s massive score of 618 runs, Kent blazed their way to 407 in the second innings. Worcestershire forced Kent to follow on but, eventually, had to settle for a draw.
Kent had lost four wickets for 146 runs in their second innings before the captains shook hands at the end of Day 5. Meanwhile, the third match was played between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.
Lancashire managed to score 331 in the first innings and, in response, Nottinghamshire posted a towering score of 503 in the second innings. Trailing by a significant margin, Lancashire could only muster up 252 in their second essay. Nottinghamshire easily chased down 81 in the fourth innings to secure a nine-wicket win.
Warwickshire locked horns with Surrey in the fourth match of Round 6. In response to Warwickshire’s 343, Surrey scored 464 in the second innings. Kemar Roach’s outstanding spell of 6 for 46 led to Warwickshire getting bundled out for 209 in their second innings.
Surrey, later, chased down a modest target of 89 with nine wickets in hand.
County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs List
Daniel Bell Drummond leads the runs charts with 536 runs in five matches at an average of 67. Alex Davies is at second with 509 runs in five games. Joe Clarke (495), David Bedingham (490), and Rob Yates (470) take third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.
Haseeb Hameed is at the sixth spot with 429 runs, while Will Rhodes takes the seventh spot with 414 runs. The eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Tom Lammonby (411) and Dean Elgar (395), respectively.
Dom Sibley is at the bottom of the top-10 list with 374 runs to his name.
County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets List
Sam Cook is at the top of the pile in the wickets tally with 25 scalps under his name. James Porter is at second with 25 wickets to his name as well. At number three is Cameron Steel with 21 wickets.
Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Shane Snater (19) and Liam Dawson (17), respectively. Daniel Worrall is at the sixth spot, while Calvin Harrison is at seventh. Both have 16 wickets to their name.
The eighth and ninth spots are occupied by Dillon Pennington (16) and Matt Parkinson (16), respectively. Nathan Smith rounds off the top spots with 15 wickets under his name.
