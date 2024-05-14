County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Surrey vs Warwickshire (Updated) ft. Dom Sibley

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 14, 2024 00:03 IST
County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters
County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters

A total of four matches were played in Round 6 of the County Championship Division One 2024. The first match of Round 6 between Hampshire and Durham resulted in a draw.

Hampshire batted first and put on a massive score of 503, with Ali Orr top-scoring for 126 off 211. Durham also fought hard with the bat and mustered up 432 in the second innings. In their second essay, Hampshire scored 62 for 2 before the game resulted in a draw.

The second match of Round 6 between Worcestershire and Kent also resulted in a draw. In response to Worcestershire’s massive score of 618 runs, Kent blazed their way to 407 in the second innings. Worcestershire forced Kent to follow on but, eventually, had to settle for a draw.

Kent had lost four wickets for 146 runs in their second innings before the captains shook hands at the end of Day 5. Meanwhile, the third match was played between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.

Lancashire managed to score 331 in the first innings and, in response, Nottinghamshire posted a towering score of 503 in the second innings. Trailing by a significant margin, Lancashire could only muster up 252 in their second essay. Nottinghamshire easily chased down 81 in the fourth innings to secure a nine-wicket win.

Warwickshire locked horns with Surrey in the fourth match of Round 6. In response to Warwickshire’s 343, Surrey scored 464 in the second innings. Kemar Roach’s outstanding spell of 6 for 46 led to Warwickshire getting bundled out for 209 in their second innings.

Surrey, later, chased down a modest target of 89 with nine wickets in hand.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1DJ Bell-Drummond (KENT)51025361356798654.36230602
2AL Davies (WARKS)57050925672.7173369.44201625
3JM Clarke (NOTTS)581495213*70.7185557.89302616
4DG Bedingham (DURH)47149014481.6665874.462105313
5RM Yates (WARKS)57147019178.3362175.68130636
6H Hameed (NOTTS)5103429247*61.2881152.89101490
7WMH Rhodes (WARKS)571414178*6968460.52120482
8TA Lammonby (SOM)58141110058.7183349.33131511
9D Elgar (ESSEX)58039512049.3766659.3120560
10DP Sibley (SUR)57237415074.872251.8210491

Daniel Bell Drummond leads the runs charts with 536 runs in five matches at an average of 67. Alex Davies is at second with 509 runs in five games. Joe Clarke (495), David Bedingham (490), and Rob Yates (470) take third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Haseeb Hameed is at the sixth spot with 429 runs, while Will Rhodes takes the seventh spot with 414 runs. The eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Tom Lammonby (411) and Dean Elgar (395), respectively.

Dom Sibley is at the bottom of the top-10 list with 374 runs to his name.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1SJ Cook (ESSEX)48685114.133280256/1411.22.4527.412
2JA Porter (ESSEX)510866144.237425255/37172.9434.6411
3CT Steel (SUR)57633105.316312215/2514.852.9530.1412
4S Snater (ESSEX)510616102.419354194/4218.633.4432.4220
5LA Dawson (HANTS)451067177.516581175/14634.173.2662.7612
6DJ Worrall (SUR)36680113.222296165/4718.52.6142.511
7CG Harrison (NOTTS)57731121.514400165/128253.2845.6811
8DY Pennington (NOTTS)46823137.128440164/6127.53.251.4310
9MW Parkinson (KENT)571130188.213797165/17749.814.2370.6201
10NG Smith (WORCS)4768411426351154/2923.43.0745.610

Sam Cook is at the top of the pile in the wickets tally with 25 scalps under his name. James Porter is at second with 25 wickets to his name as well. At number three is Cameron Steel with 21 wickets.

Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Shane Snater (19) and Liam Dawson (17), respectively. Daniel Worrall is at the sixth spot, while Calvin Harrison is at seventh. Both have 16 wickets to their name.

The eighth and ninth spots are occupied by Dillon Pennington (16) and Matt Parkinson (16), respectively. Nathan Smith rounds off the top spots with 15 wickets under his name.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी