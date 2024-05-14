County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Surrey vs Warwickshire (Updated) ft. Dom Sibley

A total of four matches were played in Round 6 of the County Championship Division One 2024. The first match of Round 6 between Hampshire and Durham resulted in a draw.

Hampshire batted first and put on a massive score of 503, with Ali Orr top-scoring for 126 off 211. Durham also fought hard with the bat and mustered up 432 in the second innings. In their second essay, Hampshire scored 62 for 2 before the game resulted in a draw.

The second match of Round 6 between Worcestershire and Kent also resulted in a draw. In response to Worcestershire’s massive score of 618 runs, Kent blazed their way to 407 in the second innings. Worcestershire forced Kent to follow on but, eventually, had to settle for a draw.

Kent had lost four wickets for 146 runs in their second innings before the captains shook hands at the end of Day 5. Meanwhile, the third match was played between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.

Lancashire managed to score 331 in the first innings and, in response, Nottinghamshire posted a towering score of 503 in the second innings. Trailing by a significant margin, Lancashire could only muster up 252 in their second essay. Nottinghamshire easily chased down 81 in the fourth innings to secure a nine-wicket win.

Warwickshire locked horns with Surrey in the fourth match of Round 6. In response to Warwickshire’s 343, Surrey scored 464 in the second innings. Kemar Roach’s outstanding spell of 6 for 46 led to Warwickshire getting bundled out for 209 in their second innings.

Surrey, later, chased down a modest target of 89 with nine wickets in hand.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 DJ Bell-Drummond (KENT) 5 10 2 536 135 67 986 54.36 2 3 0 60 2 2 AL Davies (WARKS) 5 7 0 509 256 72.71 733 69.44 2 0 1 62 5 3 JM Clarke (NOTTS) 5 8 1 495 213* 70.71 855 57.89 3 0 2 61 6 4 DG Bedingham (DURH) 4 7 1 490 144 81.66 658 74.46 2 1 0 53 13 5 RM Yates (WARKS) 5 7 1 470 191 78.33 621 75.68 1 3 0 63 6 6 H Hameed (NOTTS) 5 10 3 429 247* 61.28 811 52.89 1 0 1 49 0 7 WMH Rhodes (WARKS) 5 7 1 414 178* 69 684 60.52 1 2 0 48 2 8 TA Lammonby (SOM) 5 8 1 411 100 58.71 833 49.33 1 3 1 51 1 9 D Elgar (ESSEX) 5 8 0 395 120 49.37 666 59.3 1 2 0 56 0 10 DP Sibley (SUR) 5 7 2 374 150 74.8 722 51.8 2 1 0 49 1

Daniel Bell Drummond leads the runs charts with 536 runs in five matches at an average of 67. Alex Davies is at second with 509 runs in five games. Joe Clarke (495), David Bedingham (490), and Rob Yates (470) take third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Haseeb Hameed is at the sixth spot with 429 runs, while Will Rhodes takes the seventh spot with 414 runs. The eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Tom Lammonby (411) and Dean Elgar (395), respectively.

Dom Sibley is at the bottom of the top-10 list with 374 runs to his name.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SJ Cook (ESSEX) 4 8 685 114.1 33 280 25 6/14 11.2 2.45 27.4 1 2 2 JA Porter (ESSEX) 5 10 866 144.2 37 425 25 5/37 17 2.94 34.64 1 1 3 CT Steel (SUR) 5 7 633 105.3 16 312 21 5/25 14.85 2.95 30.14 1 2 4 S Snater (ESSEX) 5 10 616 102.4 19 354 19 4/42 18.63 3.44 32.42 2 0 5 LA Dawson (HANTS) 4 5 1067 177.5 16 581 17 5/146 34.17 3.26 62.76 1 2 6 DJ Worrall (SUR) 3 6 680 113.2 22 296 16 5/47 18.5 2.61 42.5 1 1 7 CG Harrison (NOTTS) 5 7 731 121.5 14 400 16 5/128 25 3.28 45.68 1 1 8 DY Pennington (NOTTS) 4 6 823 137.1 28 440 16 4/61 27.5 3.2 51.43 1 0 9 MW Parkinson (KENT) 5 7 1130 188.2 13 797 16 5/177 49.81 4.23 70.62 0 1 10 NG Smith (WORCS) 4 7 684 114 26 351 15 4/29 23.4 3.07 45.6 1 0

Sam Cook is at the top of the pile in the wickets tally with 25 scalps under his name. James Porter is at second with 25 wickets to his name as well. At number three is Cameron Steel with 21 wickets.

Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Shane Snater (19) and Liam Dawson (17), respectively. Daniel Worrall is at the sixth spot, while Calvin Harrison is at seventh. Both have 16 wickets to their name.

The eighth and ninth spots are occupied by Dillon Pennington (16) and Matt Parkinson (16), respectively. Nathan Smith rounds off the top spots with 15 wickets under his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback