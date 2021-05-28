CPL 2021: Squad details of all six teams

The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place from August 28 to September 19. The entirety of the T20 League will be hosted at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

All the matches will be played inside a bio-bubble and fans will be allowed to enter the stadiums as per government norms. Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the opening tie of CPL 2021.

The CPL draft saw some superstars earning big contracts ahead of the season. South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who impressed in IPL 2020, was snapped up by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Two emerging players - Wanindu Hasaranga and Rahmanullah Gurbaz - also joined the Patriots for the ninth edition of the CPL.

Meanwhile, Chris Morris, who was the costliest player during the IPL 2021 auction, joined the Barbados Tridents. The Barbados side also roped in wicket-keeper batter Smit Patel.

The right-handed batsman, who was a part of the India U-19 squad that won the World Cup in 2012, has a decent record in the shortest format of the game. He has scored 798 runs from 28 matches at a strike rate of 111.49. This will be his first stint in the CPL.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Tallawahs have roped in Qais Ahmed, the young spinner from Afghanistan. He will partner ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the team's spin department.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have strengthened their pace attack for CPL 2021, adding experienced Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana to their line-up.

Here are the full squads for all six teams in CPL 2021:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis.

Barbados Tridents: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Smit Patel.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen Ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.

St Lucia Zouks: Faf du Plessis, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed Mccoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmad, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veersammy Permaul, Abhijan Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk Mckenzie, Ryan Persaud.

