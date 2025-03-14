Cricket world in disbelief as Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai's two-year-old daughter passes away

In shocking news, it is learned that Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai's two-year-old daughter has passed away. The news was confirmed by his teammate Karim Janat; the reason for the little one's demise remains unknown.

Ad

All-rounder Janat, one of Zazai's closest friends, took to the social media platform Instagram to share the news with the world, while asking for thoughts and prayers from everyone. He posted Zazai's daughter's picture on Instagram and wrote:

“I am deeply saddened to share with you all that my close friend like brother, Hazratullah Zazai, has lost his daughter. My heart aches with sorrow for him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this tragic loss. My deepest condolences go out to Hazratullah Zazai and his family."

Ad

Trending

Check out Karim Janat's post below:

Ad

Hazratullah Zazai is a renowned batter for Afghanistan

So far, Hazratullah Zazai has represented Afghanistan in 16 ODIs and 45 T20Is. The 26-year-old made his latest appearance in December 2024 in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Having made his debut in 2016 in a T20I against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, Zazai has slowly risen to become one of their most dependable batters. His hard-hitting style has often fascinated cricket lovers across the world.

Ad

In 2019, Zazai scored a 62-ball 162* against Ireland in what was just his fifth T20I, which propelled him to international stardom.

Zazai grabbed headlines earlier by hitting six sixes in an over for Kabul Zwanan against Balkh Legends in the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League in Sharjah in 2018. Although he is yet to make his Test debut, Zazai is an exciting prospect for Afghanistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback