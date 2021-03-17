CSA announces national contracts; Heinrich Klaasen replaces Faf du Plessis, Lara Goodall added to women’s list

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced their updated national contracts. Heinrich Klaasen has replaced Faf du Plessis in the men’s list, while Lara Goodall has been included as well, with the women’s list seeing an increase from 14 to 15 players. Both Heinrich Klaasen and Goodall have been awarded their first national contracts by the CSA.

The cricket board also informed that while it has been decided to remain with the number 16 for men’s contracts, the 17th spot will be kept open. Players can qualify for the same by putting up standout performances.

Also, even though Du Plessis has retired from Test cricket, he has kept himself available for national selection in the limited-overs formats. He can play in T20 leagues of different countries while still being available for selection in South Africa’s squads for ICC events.

Klaasen, who has been awarded Du Plessis’ contract, had recently captained South Africa's T20I side in Pakistan. He has also been a regular in the white-ball formats for the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Goodall has been impressive in the ongoing ODI series against India Women, scoring 124 runs in four matches.

🚨 NATIONAL CONTRACTS AWARDED #MomentumProteas have been awarded 15 contracts, with Lara Goddall receiving that contract.



Heinrich Klaasen receives his maiden contract after consistently good performances



— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 16, 2021

With World Cups coming up, important season for both men’s and women’s teams: CSA Acting Chief Executive

CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki admitted that with World Cup events coming up for both men and women, it was crucial to have the right personnel in place. Moseki was quoted as saying on CSA’s official website in this regard:

“We are about to enter into a very important cricket season, with ICC World Cup events for both the men’s and the women’s teams, and we are confident that we have the correct personnel and necessary depth within the system to produce teams that will challenge the best in the world in the coming 12 months."

“It is a matter of great pride that the CSA has increased the number of women’s contracts from 14 to 15 for the very first time. We are confident that the number of selected players for both the men’s and women’s teams is sufficient to maintain them across the formats in which they participate,” Moseki added.

The CSA Acting Chief Executive also congratulated Goodall and Klaasen on their newly-awarded contracts.

“Their performances on the field of play as well as the way they have carried themselves off the field has done the talking for them, and we are pleased to reward the hard work that they have put in,” Moseki concluded.

— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 16, 2021

CSA Contracted Men’s Players

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

CSA Contracted Women’s Players

Dané van Niekerk, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.