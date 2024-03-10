CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Easterns vs Border, Match 5

After picking up their first win on Saturday, Eastern Storm jumped up to fourth place in the table. The Eastern Storm beat Border by 16 runs and now have four points under their belt.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga moved to second spot with one win, followed by Limpopo. The latter also has a win in as well and, overall, four points. South Western Districts lost their second consecutive match by four wickets on Saturday. They are languishing at second from the bottom.

Knights, on the other hand, picked up their first win in their first match. They reached the top of the table with four points in the bag. Northern Cape are at fifth on the table with four points to their name as well.

Border, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table, having not won a single game in two matches played thus far. They suffered a 16-run defeat in their last match against Easterns.

Knights pick up first win; Border endure second consecutive loss

South Western Districts took on the Knights in the fourth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Impressive knocks from Mathew Christensen (58) and Jean du Plessis (48) helped South Western Districts set a formidable score of 166 runs on the board in the first innings. For the Knight, Sithembile Langa was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two for 35.

Knights, in reply, chased down the target in just 17.3 overs with four wickets in hand. The Knights kept losing wickets at regular intervals while chasing but Jacques Synman stood there firm and took his team home in the end.

The opener played a match-winning knock of 87 runs in 49 deliveries, including six fours and as many sixes.

The fifth match of the tournament saw Eastern Storm take on Border. Riding on impressive knocks from Dewan Marais (52) and Kabelo Sekhukhune (42), Eastern posted a formidable total of 187 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Border scored 93 runs for the loss of two wickets in 9.1 overs before the game was halted. Eastern Storm emerged victorious in the end by 16 runs via the DLS method.

