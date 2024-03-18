CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape, Match 13

Mpumalanga Rhinos squared off against Northern Cape in the ongoing CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Monday, March 18.

Northern Cape registered a dominating 79-run win over the Rhinos to mark their second victory in the competition. They also secured a bonus point and jumped to second place in the points table with nine points in four matches. Northern Cape now have two wins and two defeats in their account alongside a net run rate of +0.165.

Meanwhile, Eastern Storm slipped to third place with nine points in four games courtesy of two wins and two defeats along with a net run rate of -0.282. Limpopo are still at the top of the league standings with 14 points in four matches with three wins and one no-result.

Knights and Border are now fourth and fifth in the points table, respectively, with eight points each. Knights have registered two wins and one defeat in three games so far alongside a net run rate of +0.600. At the same time, Border have two wins and two losses in four games and a net run rate of -0.420.

Courtesy of the heavy defeat, Mpumalanga Rhinos have now slipped to sixth place in the points table. They have six points in three games with one win, one loss, and one no-result. Furthermore, their net run rate has dipped to -1.425.

On the other hand, South Western Districts are still at the bottom of the points table with four defeats in four matches and they are yet to open their account.

Johan van Dyk dismantles the Rhinos with a five-for

Northern Cape batted first after winning the toss and had a decent start. Opener Ernest Kemm scored 47 runs off 33 deliveries but Northern Cape kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Wicketkeeper-batter Hanu Viljoen played an unbeaten blistering knock of 67 runs off 40 deliveries to take them to an above-par total of 156/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Mpumalanga Rhinos failed to arrive with the bat as they got dismissed for just 77 runs in 15.4 overs. Only two batters reached the double-figure mark for the Rhinos as they surrendered the game by 79 runs.

Meanwhile, Johan van Dyk became the destructor-in-chief with the ball for Northern Cape as he claimed five wickets for 21 runs in his four overs.

