CSA Provincial T20 Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Mpumalanga vs Limpopo, Match 9

Mpumalanga faced Limpopo in Match 9 of the CSA T20 Provincial 2024 at Uplands College, White River, Mpumalanga on Thursday, March 14. Unfortunately, the match was abandoned due to incessant rain and both teams shared points.

Limpopo are now at the top of the points table with 10 points to their name with two wins in three appearances. They boast a net run rate of 0.500.

The Knights are positioned at the second spot, with wins in both games and having earned eight points. They have the best net run rate (+1.460) among all teams in the competition. In the third position are Mpumalanga, who have a solitary win in two games and have a net run rate of +1.100.

Northern Cape holds the fourth spot in the points table with a victory in one of the two games. Meanwhile, Border and Eastern Storm have won one game each in three games, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

South Western Districts are the wooden spooners with losses in all three games, with a net run-rate of -0.608.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo share two points each

After winning the toss, Mpumalanga opted to field first. It was certainly a good start for them as they secured an early wicket of Sizwe Masondo with a run-out dismissal.

Liam Peters (18 off 11) looked good until Hermann Rolfes got an important breakthrough for the Mpumalanga. Nevertheless, Louren Steenkamp and skipper Ruan Haasbroek were impressive in stitching a partnership. Both players displayed perseverance at the crease to keep the team steady in crunch moments.

However, it was Gregory Mahlokwana who got rid of Steenkamp (39 off 32), who was looking to up the ante. Soon, Kieran Kenny broke Haasbroek's resistance and dismissed him for 18.

Wisani Mushwana (9*) and Morne Venter (1*) were unbeaten at the crease, as the rain erupted at the venue. The final scoreline read 92/4 in 12 overs, and the match was abandoned.

With this result, Limpopo and Mpumalanga gained two points each. In their next league game, Limpopo will face Knights on Sunday (March 17) and Mpumalanga will be up against Northern Cape on Monday (March 18).

