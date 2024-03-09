CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Titans vs North West Dragons, Match 4

Warriors secured a 37-run win over Tuskers in the first match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, while Western Province secured a two-run win over Dolphins in the second game. Meanwhile, Lions registered a 43-run win against Rocks in the third clash, while Titans clinched a 13-run win over North West Dragons in the fourth encounter.

Lions are currently topping the points table with a win over Rocks by 43 runs. They are carrying two points at an NRR of 2.15. On the other hand, the Warriors are at the second spot with two points at an NRR of 1.85 after securing a victory against AET Tuskers by 37 runs.

Titans settled at the third position with two points at an NRR of 0.65 after their victory against North West Dragons by 13 runs. Western Province are at the fourth spot with two points with a win over Dolphins by two runs at an NRR of 0.1.

Dolphins, North West Dragons, Tuskers, and Rocks are occupying the bottom four positions after suffering defeats in their respective encounters.

How the four games panned out on Day 1 of CSA T20 Challenge?

Speaking of the first game, the Warriors posted a below-par total of 125 runs in 20 overs as Smangaliso Nhlebela and Alindile Mhletywa scalped three wickets apiece for the Tuskers.

Interestingly, in the chase, the Tuskers got bundled out for only 88 runs in 16.4 overs. Marco Jansen was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul, conceding 19 runs in 3.4 overs, while Siya Simetu picked up three wickets.

Moving on to the second contest's details, Western Province batted first and posted a total of 148/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Jonathan Bird's 40-run knock in 30 balls. Okhule Cele and Andile Phehlukwayo scalped two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Dolphins stunningly fell short of the total by two runs. Jason Smith was the standout batter with 27 runs, while Mthiweakhaya Nabe, Kyle Simmonds, and Mihlali Mpongwana secured two wickets apiece for WEP.

In the third encounter, the Lions racked up a total of 223/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Ryan Rickelton's 75 runs in 39 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes. Rassie van der Dussen also chipped in with a quickfire 42* in 22 balls. Hardus Viljoen scalped a three-fer for the Rocks.

In response, the Rocks could post only 180/7 in 20 overs as Janneman Malan top-scored with 61 runs while Ferisco Adams (25) and Christiaan Jonker (21*) stood tall. Kwena Maphaka claimed a three-wicket haul for the Lions.

Delving into the details of the fourth contest, Titans posted a total of 169/7 in 20 overs with captain Aiden Markram scoring 40 runs in 30 balls. Migael Pretorius scalped a three-wicket haul for North West Dragons.

In response, Raynard van Tonder's 48 runs pushed Dragons to post 156/8 in 20 overs as they fell short of the total by 13 runs. Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi scalped three-wicket hauls apiece for the Titans.

