CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Boland vs North West Dragons (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Siya Simetu

Warriors secured an eight-wicket win over Western Province in the 19th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Thursday, March 21. Meanwhile, North West Dragons bagged a seven-wicket victory against Boland in the 20th clash.

Moving to the 19th game, Western Province posted a below-par total of 149/7 in 20 overs. George Linde smacked a 46-run knock in 38 balls while Patrick Kruger and Siya Simetu scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, the Warriors finished off the chase in 17.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Captain Matthew Breetzke scored 53* runs in 42 balls in four balls and one six. Andile Mokgakane (48) and Jordan Hermann (31*) also shined for their side.

In the 20th encounter, Boland posted a total of 146/6 in 20 overs with Ferisco Adams scoring 50* runs in 39 balls. Migael Pretorius scalped a four-wicket haul, conceding 14 runs in four overs.

In reply, North West Dragons sealed the deal in 16.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Rubin Hermann was the standout batter with 96* runs in 56 balls, featuring nine fours and five sixes.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rubin Hermann NWD 221 5 5 102 44.2 164.93 1 1 24 7 2 Bryce Parsons DOL 216 6 5 102 72 152.11 1 1 18 11 3 Rivaldo Moonsamy TIT 184 5 5 88 36.8 126.9 - 1 15 8 4 Jiveshan Pillay WAR 166 4 4 50 41.5 143.1 - 1 11 10 5 Ryan Rickelton LIN 165 5 5 75 41.25 147.32 - 1 14 6 6 Jonathan Bird WP 143 3 3 61 71.5 155.43 - 1 8 9 7 Raynard van Tonder NWD 140 5 5 48 35 128.44 - - 6 8 8 Reeza Hendricks LIN 114 5 5 57 28.5 148.05 - 1 13 4 9 Grant Roelofsen DOL 114 6 5 71 28.5 132.56 - 1 14 3 10 Meeka eel Prince NWD 103 5 5 58 20.6 132.05 - 1 10 5

Rubin Hermann continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 317 runs from six innings. Bryce Parsons moved up from the seventh to the second rank with 216 runs. Rivaldo Moonsamy slid from the second to the third rank with 184 runs.

Jiveshan Pillay (177), Ryan Rickelton (165), Jonathan Bird (143), and Raynard van Tonder (143) slipped one spot each. They now occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively.

Meeka Prince (116) ascended from the 11th to the eighth rank. Matthew Breetzke (115) rocketed from the 26th to the ninth slot while Reeza Hendricks (114) descended from the eighth to the 10th spot.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Siya Simetu WAR 9 4 4 8.56 10 5.13 - - - 2 Okuhle Cele DOL 8 6 6 17.13 12.75 8.06 - - - 3 Bjorn Fortuin LIN 7 5 5 15.43 16.29 5.68 - - - 4 Patrick Kruger WAR 7 4 4 8.86 8.29 6.41 - - - 5 Kwena Maphaka LIN 7 4 4 13.86 12.86 6.47 - - 1 6 Marco Jansen WAR 7 3 3 11.71 10 7.03 - 1 - 7 Ottniel Baartman DOL 7 6 6 19.86 16.29 7.32 - - - 8 Tabraiz Shamsi TIT 7 5 5 16.86 12.86 7.87 - 1 - 9 Kyle Simmonds WP 6 4 4 10.33 13 4.77 - - - 10 Prenelan Subrayen DOL 6 6 6 21.67 19 6.84 - - -

Siya Simetu (11) continues to lead at the summit spot. Migael Pretorius (10) ascended from the eighth to the second rank. Patrick Kruger (9) slid from the second to the third rank. Okhule Cele (8) propelled from the ninth to the fourth spot.

Marco Jansen (7) descended from the fourth to the fifth slot at 11.71. Kyle Simmonds (7) slipped from the third to the seventh slot at 13.42. Kwena Maphaka (7) slid one spot down to occupy the seventh slot at 13.85.

Bjorn Fortuin (7) glided down from the seventh to the eighth rank at 15.42. Tabraiz Shamsi (7) slipped from the fifth to the ninth slot at 16.85. Hardus Viljoen (7) moved up from the 12th to the 10th spot at 18.42.

