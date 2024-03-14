CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs Warriors (Updated) ft. Jonathan Bird and Siya Simetu

Western Province defeated North West Dragons by four runs in the ninth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 while Dolphins secured a four-wicket win over Lions in the 10th encounter. Meanwhile, the Warriors bagged a two-run close win over the Titans in the 11th contest.

Moving to the details of the ninth game, Western Province batted first and posted 188/7 in 20 overs. Jonathan Bird (42) and Kyle Verreynne (42) were the standout batters. Ruan de Swardt secured a three-wicket haul, conceding 23 runs.

In response, North West Dragons could score only 184/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by just four runs. Opening batter Rubin Hermann was the star, scoring 90 runs in 54 balls. Beuran Henricks scalped two wickets, conceding 28 runs in the second innings.

In the 10th clash, the Lions batted first and racked up a good-looking total of 155/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Temba Bavuma's 53-run unbeaten knock in 40 balls, while Okuhle Cele and Ottniel Baartman scalped two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Dolphins sealed the deal in 19/1 overs with four wickets in hand. Bryce Parsons scored 62* runs in 49 balls with four fours and three sixes. Delano Potgieter scalped a three-wicket haul in vain.

Shifting our focus to the 11th game, the Warriors dominated the first innings, scoring 185/5 in 20 overs. Marco Jansen was the standout batter scoring 56* runs in 34 balls while Aiden Markram was the pick of the bowler, scalping a wicket for 21 runs.

In the chase, the Titans could only get to 183/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by just two runs. Opener Dewald Brevis looked in good touch, scoring 50 runs in 29 balls. However, others couldn’t create a significant impact. Siya Simetu picked up a three-wicket haul for the Warriors to turn the tables.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Jonathan Bird 3 3 1 143 61 71.5 92 155.43 - 1 9 8 2 Jiveshan Pillay 3 3 - 121 50 40.33 87 139.08 - 1 6 10 3 Ryan Rickelton 3 3 - 119 75 39.67 75 158.67 - 1 5 10 4 Raynard van Tonder 3 3 - 95 48 31.67 73 130.14 - - 7 3 5 Rubin Hermann 3 3 - 94 90 31.33 61 154.1 - 1 4 9 6 Rivaldo Moonsamy 3 3 - 94 35 31.33 89 105.62 - - 2 9 7 Dewald Brevis 3 3 - 93 50 31 62 150 - 1 6 9 8 Reeza Hendricks 3 3 1 90 57 45 58 155.17 - 1 3 11 9 Temba Bavuma 3 3 2 88 53 88 65 135.38 - 1 3 7 10 Jason Smith 3 3 - 86 32 28.67 61 140.98 - - 5 4

Jonathan Bird moved one spot up to secure the top position in the run-scoring charts with 143 runs. Jiveshan Pillay ascended from the fourth to the second rank, amassing 121 runs. Ryan Rickelton slid from the top to the third rank, accumulating 119 runs.

Raynard van Tonder propelled from the sixth to the fourth rank, scoring 95 runs. Rubin Hermann propelled from the 20th to the fifth position, scoring 94 runs at 31.33. Rivaldo Moonsamy climbed up from the seventh to the sixth rank with 94 runs at 31.33.

Dewald Brevis climbed up from the 13th to the seventh spot, scoring 93 runs. Reeza Hendricks slid from the third to the eighth slot, scoring 90 runs. Temba Bavuma propelled from the 22nd to the ninth slot, hitting 88 runs while Jason Smith slid from the ninth to the 10th position, scoring 86 runs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Siya Simetu 3 3 12 60 8 3/20 7.5 5 9 - - - 2 Tabraiz Shamsi 3 3 11 66 7 4/23 9.43 6 9.43 1 - - 3 Marco Jansen 3 3 11.4 82 7 4/19 11.71 7.03 10 1 - - 4 Kyle Simmonds 3 3 11 49 5 2/18 9.8 4.45 13.2 - - - 5 Kwena Maphaka 2 2 7 33 5 3/22 6.6 4.71 8.4 - - - 6 Migael Pretorius 3 3 10 76 5 3/18 15.2 7.6 12 - - - 7 Mthiwekhaya Nabe 3 3 11 99 5 2/28 19.8 9 13.2 - - - 8 Bjorn Fortuin 3 3 11 63 4 2/14 15.75 5.73 16.5 - - - 9 Patrick Kruger 3 3 7 42 4 2/22 10.5 6 10.5 - - - 10 Delano Potgieter 2 2 7 45 4 3/25 11.25 6.43 10.5 - - -

Siya Simetu ascended from the fourth to the pole position in the wickets standings with eight wickets. Tabraiz Shamsi (7) and Marco Jansen (7) slipped one spot each to occupy the second and third positions at 9.43 and 11.71 respectively.

Kyle Simmonds (5) climbed up from the sixth to the fourth rank at 9.8. Kwena Maphaka (5) slid from the third to the fifth rank at 6.6. Migael Pretorius (5) propelled from the 12th to the sixth spot at 15.2.

Mthiwekhaya Nabe (5) moved up from the eighth to the seventh position at 19.8. Bjorn Fortuin (4) slid from the fifth to the eighth rank at 15.75. Patrick Kruger (4) ascended from the 16th to the ninth slot at 10.5. Delano Potgieter (4) rocketed from the 39th rank to secure the 10th position at 11.25.

