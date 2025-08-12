CSK star smashes 3 boundaries in an over to reach 41-ball century in AUS vs SA 2025 2nd T20I [Watch] 

South Africa batter Dewald Brevis, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, smashed a 41-ball century against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. The right-handed batter smashed three fours off Ben Dwarshuis's over to bring up his maiden T20I ton in just nine games.Brevis achieved the milestone by smashing Dwarshuis for a third boundary in the 15th over of the Proteas’ innings. Dwarshuis bowled a short ball, and Brevis pulled it away to the fine leg boundary. The 22-year-old took off his helmet and looked at the sky as he soaked in the applause.Watch the video below:Dewald Brevis became the second-fastest to smash a T20I ton for SA, only behind David Miller (35 balls vs Bangladesh in 2017). At 22 years and 105 days, the Johannesburg-born batter also became the youngest Proteas player to slam a T20I century.Brevis recently had a breakthrough season in the IPL. Bought in as a replacement player by CSK mid-season, the youngster smashed 225 runs in six games at a stunning strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries. His heroics for CSK helped him make his T20I comeback.CSK star Dewald Brevis' ton helps South Africa post a 200-plus target for Australia in the 2nd T20IDewald Brevis’ century helped South Africa post 218/7 against Australia in a must-win second T20I. He scored an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls at a strike rate of 223.21, smashing eight fours and 12 sixes. Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with 31 off 22 deliveries, comprising three boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Lhuan-dre Pretorious contributed 18 (13), 14 (10), and run-a-ball 10, respectively.Ben Dwarshuis and Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball for the Aussies, returning with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Jos Hazlewood and Adam Zampa scalped one wicket each.Earlier, the Aussies won the series opener by 17 runs at the same venue to go 1-0 ahead in the series. Tim David starred with the bat, smashing 83 off 52 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and four maximums. Cameron Green also slammed a quickfire 35 off 13 balls, including four sixes and 13 boundaries. Later, Hazlewood and Dwarshuis bagged three wickets apiece for the home team.Follow the SA vs AUS 2nd T20I live score and updates here.