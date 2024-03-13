DC vs GG, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 20 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13. The DC vs GG clash will be the last match of the league stage. The playoffs spots have, however, been locked in, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hammering Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets on Tuesday.

DC are presently leading the WPL 2024 points table, with 10 points from seven games and an impressive run rate of +0.918. Delhi are all set to finish top of the table irrespective of the result of Wednesday’s match. Even if they lose to Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, who have a net run rate of +0.024, are unlikely to topple them in the league standings.

In their last match, Delhi played out a thriller against RCB, eventually sneaking home by one run. DC batted first and put up 181/5 on the board. Richa Ghosh came up with a sensational half-century in response, but was run out on the last ball. Shifting focus to GG, their main aim will be to not finish last in the points table - a tough task considering their poor net run rate of -0.873.

Today's DC vs GG toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Beth Mooney said:

“Same reason as before. It's been working for us in the last few games. We've been able to put some runs on the board.”

GG are going in with an unchanged playing XI. DC have made one change - Minnu Mani comes in for Titas Sadhu.

DC vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap

Today's DC vs GG pitch report

In her pitch report for today’s match, Anjum Chopra said:

“It's the center pitch and has been used a few times in the tournament. [There is] a slight change in the dimensions, pretty much equal distance on the side, but there isn't much of a change straight down. As I place my palm, it’s cooler on the surface where it was drier yesterday. Looks like a good batting deck. Spinners might not get the same assistance."

Today's DC vs GG match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Minnu Mani

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana

DC vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohamed Rafi, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: P Jayapal

Match Referee: Meenakshi Mangla

