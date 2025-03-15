DC vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the WPL 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15. DC will be featuring in their third final in a row. They lost the previous two summit clashes, so would be hoping that things are third time lucky for them. As for MI, they would be looking to win their second title after emerging triumphant in the inaugural edition in 2023.

Delhi Capitals booked their place in the WPL 2025 final by topping the league stage. They won five matches and lost three to finish with 10 points. Mumbai Indians also ended with the same number of points, but DC gained direct entry into the final on the basis of a superior net run rate.

If we take a look at recent performances of the two finalists, DC went down to Gujarat Giants (GG) by five wickets in their last league match, bringing an end to their three-game winning streak. As for MI, they thumped GG by 47 runs in the Eliminator. Batting first, Mumbai Indians put up 213-4 on the board and then held Gujarat Giants to 166.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met seven times in the WPL, with DC having a 4-3 lead in the head-to-head battle. DC won both the matches against MI in the league stage of WPL 2025.

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats in WPL.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

Delhi Capitals have won three of the last five matches played against Mumbai Indians in the WPL. In fact, the three triumphs have been registered in the recent three meetings between the two sides. Looking at WP 2025 results, DC beat MI by two wickets in Vadodara and nine wickets in Bengaluru.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches in the Women’s Premier League.

DC (124/1) beat MI (123/9) by 9 wickets, February 28, 2025

DC (165/8) beat MI (164) by 2 wickets, February 15, 2025

DC (192/4) beat MI (163/8) by 29 runs, March 05, 2024

MI (173/6) beat DC (171/5) by 4 wickets, February 23, 2024

MI (134/3) beat DC (131/9) by 7 wickets, March 26, 2023

