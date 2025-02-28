DC vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Feb 28, 2025 09:30 IST
DC vs MI, WPL 2025
There are no firm favorites in the DC vs MI battle in WPL 2025. (Image Credits: wplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 13 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 28. This will be the second meeting between the two franchises in the ongoing edition. When they met in the first half, DC registered a close two-wicket win over MI. Chasing a target of 165, Delhi got over the line off the last ball of the thrilling clash.

Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table, with three wins and two losses from five games. In their last match, they beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets. Fielding first, DC's bowlers combined to restrict GG to 127-9. In the chase, they cruised home in 15.1 overs as Jess Jonassen hit 61* off 32.

Mumbai Indians are the current table-toppers, with six points from four matches. After the loss to DC in their opening game, they have won three matches in a row. In their previous clash, they beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by eight wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt (3-18 & 75* off 44) came up with a great all-round effort to tame UPW.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have had some close battles. There is nothing to pick in the head-to-head battle as both teams have won three matches each. MI, though, look in better rhythm heading into Friday's contest.

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats in WPL.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

DC have won three of the last five matches played against MI, including the most recent clash in the first half of WPL 2025. They won one game each in the 2023 and 2024 season.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches in the Women’s Premier League.

  • DC (165/8) beat MI (164) by 2 wickets, February 15, 2025
  • DC (192/4) beat MI (163/8) by 29 runs, March 05, 2024
  • MI (173/6) beat DC (171/5) by 4 wickets, February 23, 2024
  • MI (134/3) beat DC (131/9) by 7 wickets, March 26, 2023
  • DC (110/1) beat MI (109/8) by 9 wickets, March 20, 2023

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
