DC vs RCB: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number four of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, February 17. This will be a rematch of the 2024 final in which RCB hammered DC by eight wickets in a low-scoring one-sided encounter.

Ad

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their WPL 2025 campaigns on a positive note, winning their respective opening matches. RCB got the better of Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the first match of the season in Vadodara. Meanwhile, DC registered a close two-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at the same venue.

RCB have suffered a big blow with off spinner Shreyanka Patil being ruled out of WPL 2025 due to an injury. She has been replaced by bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, who went unsold at the auction. Bengaluru were already without a number of their star names, so it remains to be seen how the latest setback affects them. As for DC, they were not convincing against MI, but would be pleased with the win.

Ad

Trending

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met five times in the WPL. While DC have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers, RCB got the better of DC in the final last season. Batting first, Delhi were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Bengaluru chased down the target in 19.3 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head stats in the WPL:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL matches

DC won both matches against RCB in WPL 2023. In the first meeting between the two sides in 2024, Delhi beat Bengaluru by 25 runs. When the teams met a second time, the Capitals got the better of Bengaluru by one run. Sophie Molineux (3-20) and Shreyanka (4-12), though, starred in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as RCB registered a famous triumph.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL games:

RCB (115/2) beat DC (113) by 8 wickets, March 17, 2024

DC (181/5) beat RCB (180/7) by 1 run, March 10, 2024

DC (194/5) beat RCB (169/9) by 25 runs, February 29, 2024

DC (154/4) beat RCB (150) by 6 wickets, March 13, 2023

DC (223/2) beat RCB (163/8) by 60 runs, March 5, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️