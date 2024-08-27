Delhi Premier League 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after Purani Dilli-6 vs North Delhi Strikers (Updated) ft. Himmat Singh and Aayush Singh Thakur

The Delhi Premier League 2024 season continued on Tuesday, August 27, with East Delhi Riders facing Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli-6 going up against North Delhi Strikers.

In the first match of the day, East Delhi Riders batted first and made 172/5 from 20 overs. Opener Anuj Rawat (61) and number three batter Himmat Singh (63) were the top-scorers, while Keshav Dabas took two wickets for the Central Delhi Kings.

In response, the Kings reached the target with five wickets to spare in 17.5 overs. Dabas headlined the chase by smacking 52* runs off 27 balls after his team had slipped to 74/4 at one stage.

Trending

In match 17 of the season, Purani Dilli-6 reached 192/6 courtesy of a 26-ball 42 from captain Arpit Rana, 28-ball 47 from Sanat Sangwan, and a 12-ball 40* from Mayank Gusain. North Delhi Strikers bowler Vaibhav Kandpal recorded figures of 2/28.

Chasing 193, the Strikers managed only 172/7 and fell 20 runs short of their target despite a well-compiled 57 from opener Vaibhav Kandpal. Aayush Singh Thakur hogged the limelight with the ball for Purani Dilli-6 by picking up five wickets for just 27 runs from his four overs.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 344 5 5 107 86 177.32 1 3 25 23 2 Himmat Singh EDR 279 6 6 85 93 171.17 0 3 25 15 3 Ayush Badoni SDS 244 5 5 57 48.8 183.46 0 3 12 22 4 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 240 5 5 68 60 163.27 0 3 19 13 5 Arpit Rana PDL 215 7 7 59 35.83 145.27 0 2 31 6 6 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 212 5 5 66 42.4 142.28 0 3 20 8 7 Ankit Kumar WDL 168 5 5 73 33.6 180.65 0 1 22 8 8 Mayank Rawat EDR 165 6 4 66 82.5 189.66 0 2 17 10 9 Anuj Rawat EDR 155 6 6 61 31 142.2 0 1 11 10 10 Jonty Sidhu CDK 136 6 5 50 27.2 156.32 0 1 9 7

Priyansh Arya remains the highest run-getter in the Delhi Premier League 2024 season with 344 runs. Himmat Singh (279 runs) rose from number four to number two on the list by leapfrogging Ayush Badoni (244 runs) and Dhruv Kaushik (240 runs). Arpit Rana remains fifth in the standings with 215 runs.

Ankit Kumar (168 runs) slipped from number six to number seven because of Vaibhav Kandpal (212 runs). Mayank Rawat is now eighth with 165 runs, and he is followed by Anuj Rawat (155 runs) and Jonty Sidhu (136 runs).

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 13 6 6 13.54 9.62 8.45 0 3 0 2 Aayush Singh Thakur PDL 12 7 7 19.58 12.5 9.4 1 1 0 3 Sumit Kumar CDK 8 6 5 17 12.75 8 0 1 0 4 Harsh Tyagi EDR 8 6 6 16 13.63 7.05 0 0 0 5 Prince Yadav PDL 8 7 7 30 20.25 8.89 0 1 0 6 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 7 4 4 16.71 12.29 8.16 0 1 0 7 Digvesh Rathi SDS 7 5 5 20.43 17 7.21 0 1 0 8 Money Grewal CDK 7 6 6 24.57 17.29 8.53 0 1 0 9 Ayush Badoni SDS 6 5 5 18.33 16 6.88 0 0 0 10 Himanshu Chauhan EDR 6 6 6 33.17 20 9.95 0 1 0

Simarjeet Singh moved to 13 wickets to further solidify himself as the leading wicket-taker of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season.

Aayush Singh Thakur picked up five match-winning wickets for Purani Dilli-6 to jump from number eight to becoming the season’s second most successful bowler. While Sumit Kumar retained the number three spot, Harsh Tyagi rose a spot to number four on the list with eight wickets.

Prince Yadav slipped from two to five and Anirudh Chowdhary slipped from four to six. Digvesh Rathi and Money Grewal occupy the number seven and eight spots, respectively. Ayush Badoni and Himanshu Chauhan continue to occupy the ninth and tenth positions on the bowling charts, having taken six wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️