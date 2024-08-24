Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders (Updated) ft. Himmat Singh and Simarjeet Singh

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 24, 2024 00:16 IST
Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs
Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs

The Delhi Premier League 2024 season continued on Friday, August 23 with two matches in Delhi. In the first match of the double-header, Central Delhi Kings batted first and amassed 217/7 from 20 overs.

Captain Jonty Sidhu made 50 runs from just 22 balls while unbeaten Aryan Rana top-scored with 75* from 38 deliveries. Amidst all the run-scoring carnage, Purani Dilli-6 bowlers Prince Yadav and Manjeet collectively claimed five wickets between them.

Chasing a monumental target of 218, Purani Dilli-6 folded up for just 108 in 12.1 overs. Sumit Kumar inflicted the most damage with the ball for the Central Delhi Kings by bagging figures of 4/22. Captain Sidhu and Money Grewal also chipped in with three wickets each in their team’s 109-run win.

Between East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions, the latter charted 182/9 from 20 overs courtesy of an imperial 44-ball 73 from opener Ankit Kumar. Simarjeet Singh kept halting the Lions’ juggernaut by picking up three key wickets in his economical four-over spell. Raunak Waghela also took two wickets for the East Delhi Riders.

In response, East Delhi Riders chased down their target with five wickets and an over to spare. Captain Himmat Singh led from the front by shaping 65 unbeaten runs in just 47 balls. Mayank Rawat also helped the Riders cause by forming a double-quick 44 in the middle-order.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Priyansh AryaSDS192338264169.91031114
2Dhruv KaushikCDK157336352.33180.46021110
3Ayush BadoniSDS131335743.67154.1201710
4Himmat SinghEDR131446565.5163.7501117
5Arpit RanaPDL125445941.67137.3602193
6Jonty SidhuCDK121445030.25175.360187
7Ankit KumarWDL112337337.33180.6501127
8Mayank RawatEDR99425599202.040197
9Vansh BediPDL95444747.5161.020058
10Anuj RawatEDR93443431157.630077

Priyansh Arya continues to remain the leading run-scorer of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season with 192 runs. Dhruv Kaushik climbed from number four to number two after extending his tally to 157 runs through his latest 38-run knock.

Himmat Singh (131 runs) also burst into the top 10 batting table at number four after exploding with 65*. Ayush Badoni (131 runs) slipped from two to three and Arpit Rana (125 runs) slipped from three to five after the courageous rise of Kaushik and Himmat Singh.

Jonty Sidhu (121 runs), Ankit Kumar (112 runs), and Mayank Rawat (99 runs) also soared into the top 10 after their recent knocks. They are at number six, seven, and eight respectively. Vansh Bedi, who scored just nine on the day, slipped to number nine on the list with 95 overall runs. Anuj Rawat rounds up the batting table with 93 runs from four innings to his name.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Simarjeet SinghEDR944139.338.36020
2Harsh TyagiEDR64410.8311.175.82000
3Prince YadavPDL64420.17158.07010
4Money GrewalCDK64418.3312.179.04010
5Hrithik ShokeenWDL53313.813.26.27000
6Sumit KumarCDK54318129010
7Himanshu ChauhanEDR54421.215.68.15010
8Shivam SharmaPDL54418.613.28.45000
9Yatish SinghNDS42212.510.57.14010
10Akhil ChaudharyWDL42214.510.58.29010

East Delhi Riders teammates Simarjeet Singh and Harsh Tyagi retained their positions as the two leading wicket-takers of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season. They have scalped nine and six wickets respectively.

Prince Yadav and Money Grewal jumped into the top 10 to take the third and fourth slots with six wickets each from four innings. Hrithik Shokeen took two wickets on the day to jump from number nine to number five among the season’s most successful bowlers.

Sumit Kumar and Himanshu Chauhan are ranked sixth and seventh on the table for snapping five wickets each. Shivam Sharma, also with five wickets, takes the eighth slot for picking his wickets at an average of 18.6. Yatish Singh and Akhil Chaudhary rounds up the bowling charts for collecting four wickets each in the tournament so far.

Edited by Aditya Singh
