Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders (Updated) ft. Himmat Singh and Simarjeet Singh

The Delhi Premier League 2024 season continued on Friday, August 23 with two matches in Delhi. In the first match of the double-header, Central Delhi Kings batted first and amassed 217/7 from 20 overs.

Captain Jonty Sidhu made 50 runs from just 22 balls while unbeaten Aryan Rana top-scored with 75* from 38 deliveries. Amidst all the run-scoring carnage, Purani Dilli-6 bowlers Prince Yadav and Manjeet collectively claimed five wickets between them.

Chasing a monumental target of 218, Purani Dilli-6 folded up for just 108 in 12.1 overs. Sumit Kumar inflicted the most damage with the ball for the Central Delhi Kings by bagging figures of 4/22. Captain Sidhu and Money Grewal also chipped in with three wickets each in their team’s 109-run win.

Trending

Between East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions, the latter charted 182/9 from 20 overs courtesy of an imperial 44-ball 73 from opener Ankit Kumar. Simarjeet Singh kept halting the Lions’ juggernaut by picking up three key wickets in his economical four-over spell. Raunak Waghela also took two wickets for the East Delhi Riders.

In response, East Delhi Riders chased down their target with five wickets and an over to spare. Captain Himmat Singh led from the front by shaping 65 unbeaten runs in just 47 balls. Mayank Rawat also helped the Riders cause by forming a double-quick 44 in the middle-order.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 192 3 3 82 64 169.91 0 3 11 14 2 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 157 3 3 63 52.33 180.46 0 2 11 10 3 Ayush Badoni SDS 131 3 3 57 43.67 154.12 0 1 7 10 4 Himmat Singh EDR 131 4 4 65 65.5 163.75 0 1 11 7 5 Arpit Rana PDL 125 4 4 59 41.67 137.36 0 2 19 3 6 Jonty Sidhu CDK 121 4 4 50 30.25 175.36 0 1 8 7 7 Ankit Kumar WDL 112 3 3 73 37.33 180.65 0 1 12 7 8 Mayank Rawat EDR 99 4 2 55 99 202.04 0 1 9 7 9 Vansh Bedi PDL 95 4 4 47 47.5 161.02 0 0 5 8 10 Anuj Rawat EDR 93 4 4 34 31 157.63 0 0 7 7

Priyansh Arya continues to remain the leading run-scorer of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season with 192 runs. Dhruv Kaushik climbed from number four to number two after extending his tally to 157 runs through his latest 38-run knock.

Himmat Singh (131 runs) also burst into the top 10 batting table at number four after exploding with 65*. Ayush Badoni (131 runs) slipped from two to three and Arpit Rana (125 runs) slipped from three to five after the courageous rise of Kaushik and Himmat Singh.

Jonty Sidhu (121 runs), Ankit Kumar (112 runs), and Mayank Rawat (99 runs) also soared into the top 10 after their recent knocks. They are at number six, seven, and eight respectively. Vansh Bedi, who scored just nine on the day, slipped to number nine on the list with 95 overall runs. Anuj Rawat rounds up the batting table with 93 runs from four innings to his name.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Simarjeet Singh EDR 9 4 4 13 9.33 8.36 0 2 0 2 Harsh Tyagi EDR 6 4 4 10.83 11.17 5.82 0 0 0 3 Prince Yadav PDL 6 4 4 20.17 15 8.07 0 1 0 4 Money Grewal CDK 6 4 4 18.33 12.17 9.04 0 1 0 5 Hrithik Shokeen WDL 5 3 3 13.8 13.2 6.27 0 0 0 6 Sumit Kumar CDK 5 4 3 18 12 9 0 1 0 7 Himanshu Chauhan EDR 5 4 4 21.2 15.6 8.15 0 1 0 8 Shivam Sharma PDL 5 4 4 18.6 13.2 8.45 0 0 0 9 Yatish Singh NDS 4 2 2 12.5 10.5 7.14 0 1 0 10 Akhil Chaudhary WDL 4 2 2 14.5 10.5 8.29 0 1 0

East Delhi Riders teammates Simarjeet Singh and Harsh Tyagi retained their positions as the two leading wicket-takers of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season. They have scalped nine and six wickets respectively.

Prince Yadav and Money Grewal jumped into the top 10 to take the third and fourth slots with six wickets each from four innings. Hrithik Shokeen took two wickets on the day to jump from number nine to number five among the season’s most successful bowlers.

Sumit Kumar and Himanshu Chauhan are ranked sixth and seventh on the table for snapping five wickets each. Shivam Sharma, also with five wickets, takes the eighth slot for picking his wickets at an average of 18.6. Yatish Singh and Akhil Chaudhary rounds up the bowling charts for collecting four wickets each in the tournament so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️