Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings, Match 18

South Delhi Superstarz beat Central Delhi Kings in match 18 of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season by 122 runs on Wednesday, August 28.

The outcome helped South Delhi Superstarz dethrone East Delhi Riders from the top of the season’s six-team points table. The Superstarz, with five wins from six matches, also boosted their NRR to 2.322 through their huge margin of victory. The East Delhi Riders, also with five wins from six games, slipped to number two on the standings owing to a slightly inferior NRR of 1.779.

Despite falling to a 122-run larruping, Central Delhi Kings retained their number three slot on the points table. However, their NRR took a huge plunge down to -0.856 from 0.150. Purani Dilli-6 sits at number four for accumulating six points from seven outings.

North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions retained themselves at number five and six respectively. Both Strikers and Lions have secured just a solitary win each in five attempts.

Priyansh Arya and captain Ayush Badoni maul Central Delhi Kings

South Delhi Superstarz batted first and accumulated a staggering total of 254/5 from 20 overs upfront. In-form opener Priyansh Arya blasted seven boundaries and six sixes to top-score in the innings with 88 from just 42 balls.

His captain Ayush Badoni also smeared 76 from 32 deliveries while batting at number three. Dhruv Singh and Vision Panchal collectively listed 65 runs in 34 balls to turbo-charge the Superstarz run-scoring spree in the backend of the innings.

For the Central Delhi Kings, only Rajneesh Dadar and Harish Dagar managed to halt the Superstarz juggernaut at certain junctures by picking up two wickets each. They also leaked runs at less than nine-an-over in an evening where every other bowler went for nearly 11 or above.

Chasing 255, the Kings crumbled at 132 in 17.4 overs in front of Digvesh Rathi (3/12) and impact player Anshuman Hooda (2/10). Kuldip Yadav also claimed two wickets in his two overs while Shubam Dubey, captain Ayush Badoni, and Sumit Mathur chipped in with a wicket each.

The South Delhi Superstarz sealed the match by an astounding margin of 122 runs to take back the number one spot on the Delhi Premier League 2024 points table.

